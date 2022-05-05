Possible explosive device found in Calumet Heights garage
Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. after an object resembling a mortal shell was found in a garage in the 9000 block of South Harper Avenue, Chicago police said.
A bomb squad was called to remove a possible explosive device from a garage in Calumet Heights Thursday.
Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. after an object resembling a mortar shell was found in a garage in the 9000 block of South Harper Avenue, Chicago police said.
A bomb and arson unit was called to the scene to identify the object, police said.
Further details were not immediately released.
