Thursday, May 5, 2022
Possible explosive device found in Calumet Heights garage

Officers were called about 2:15 p.m. after an object resembling a mortal shell was found in a garage in the 9000 block of South Harper Avenue, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police investigate a possible explosive device resembling a mortar shell in the 9000 block of South Harper in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A bomb squad was called to remove a possible explosive device from a garage in Calumet Heights Thursday.

A bomb and arson unit was called to the scene to identify the object, police said.

Further details were not immediately released.

