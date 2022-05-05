The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 5, 2022

Woman killed in Gresham shooting

The 32-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Green Street when a black minivan approached and someone inside opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was fatally shot May 5 2022, in Gresham.

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.

About 8:45 p.m., the 32-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Green Street when a black minivan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a bill-signing ceremony in Springfield on Thursday.
State workers get two more years to cash out pension benefits under extension designed to cut pension liability
The optional buyouts — designed to save taxpayers money in the long haul — would be paid for by an additional $1 billion in general obligation bonds.
By Taylor Avery
 
The home at 2307 N. Glower St. in Los Angeles, shown here, gets a makeover from designer Alison Victoria on the latest episode of “Windy City Rehab.”
Windy City Rehab
Good-bye Chicago, hello, LA! ‘Windy City Rehab’ goes coastal
In the third episode of the third season, host Alison Victoria helps a Los Angeles realtor rehab a 1920s Hollywood Hills home.
By Alison Martin
 
A few dozen activists marched around downtown Chicago on Tuesday to oppose a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would end federal protections for abortion.
Columnists
Chicago hosts May 14 abortion rights rally; abortion factor in Illinois Supreme Court race
The timing of the bombshell news about reversing abortion rights comes as early voting kicks off in Illinois on May 19.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Hedge Fund billionaire Ken Griffin, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Elections
Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s war chest as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker
Last November — months before Irvin even entered the race — Griffin pledged to go “all in” to support a candidate who can beat the Democratic incumbent.
By Tina Sfondeles and Taylor Avery
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker puts away his face mask before delivering a daily Illinois coronavirus update.
Coronavirus
Blame for LaSalle Veterans Home COVID crisis laid on state public health department, home staff in new report
Illinois Republicans were anxiously awaiting the 154-page report, which they said shows ‘when it comes to protecting our state’s most vulnerable’ Gov. J.B. ‘Pritzker is a failure.’ But the governor said, ‘I did hold people accountable, and I did fire people who are in those positions,’
By Tina Sfondeles
 