Woman killed in Gresham shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.
About 8:45 p.m., the 32-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Green Street when a black minivan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s war chest as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker
Blame for LaSalle Veterans Home COVID crisis laid on state public health department, home staff in new report
The Latest
State workers get two more years to cash out pension benefits under extension designed to cut pension liability
The optional buyouts — designed to save taxpayers money in the long haul — would be paid for by an additional $1 billion in general obligation bonds.
In the third episode of the third season, host Alison Victoria helps a Los Angeles realtor rehab a 1920s Hollywood Hills home.
The timing of the bombshell news about reversing abortion rights comes as early voting kicks off in Illinois on May 19.
Billionaire Griffin drops another $25 million into Republican Irvin’s war chest as part of ‘all in’ bid to unseat Pritzker
Last November — months before Irvin even entered the race — Griffin pledged to go “all in” to support a candidate who can beat the Democratic incumbent.
Blame for LaSalle Veterans Home COVID crisis laid on state public health department, home staff in new report
Illinois Republicans were anxiously awaiting the 154-page report, which they said shows ‘when it comes to protecting our state’s most vulnerable’ Gov. J.B. ‘Pritzker is a failure.’ But the governor said, ‘I did hold people accountable, and I did fire people who are in those positions,’