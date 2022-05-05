Woman killed in Gresham shooting

A woman was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Gresham on the South Side.

About 8:45 p.m., the 32-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Green Street when a black minivan approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

