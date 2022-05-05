Chris Mueller returns home, joins Fire

The Fire acquired Schaumburg native and winger Chris Mueller on a free transfer from Scottish Premier League club Hibernian F.C.

Mueller, who’s returning to MLS after just half a season in Scotland, agreed to a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2026.

The Fire acquired MLS rights to the 25-year-old from Orlando City SC for $500,000 in General Allocation Money — $250,000 in both 2022 and 2023 — plus the Fire’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Orlando also will get MLS discovery rights to an unnamed player, could receive $150,000 more in GAM based on performance and would get a percentage of future transfer fees.

A product of Sockers FC Chicago, Mueller comes to the Fire with 141 professional appearances across all competitions in MLS and the Scottish Premier League. The winger originally began his professional career five years ago after being selected by Orlando as the sixth overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

In 126 appearances with Orlando, Mueller had 22 goals and 20 assists in four seasons. In 2020, he had a career-high 10 goals to lead the team in scoring and guided the Lions to their first-ever MLS postseason berth.

Following his time in Orlando, Mueller joined Hibernian F.C. in Jan. 2022 on a free transfer. Overall, he made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish side. At the international level, Mueller has earned two caps (one start) with the U.S. Men’s National Team, scoring two goals in a 6-0 friendly win over El Salvador on Sept. 12, 2020.

