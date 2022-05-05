The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Chris Mueller returns home, joins Fire

The Schaumburg native, who’s returning to MLS after just half a season in Scotland, agreed to a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2026.

By Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Chris Mueller returns home, joins Fire
fire.jpg

In 2020, Chris Mueller had a career-high 10 goals to lead Orlando in scoring and guided the Lions to their first-ever MLS postseason berth.

Mark Humphrey/AP

The Fire acquired Schaumburg native and winger Chris Mueller on a free transfer from Scottish Premier League club Hibernian F.C.

Mueller, who’s returning to MLS after just half a season in Scotland, agreed to a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2026.

The Fire acquired MLS rights to the 25-year-old from Orlando City SC for $500,000 in General Allocation Money — $250,000 in both 2022 and 2023 — plus the Fire’s first-round pick in the 2023 draft. Orlando also will get MLS discovery rights to an unnamed player, could receive $150,000 more in GAM based on performance and would get a percentage of future transfer fees.

A product of Sockers FC Chicago, Mueller comes to the Fire with 141 professional appearances across all competitions in MLS and the Scottish Premier League. The winger originally began his professional career five years ago after being selected by Orlando as the sixth overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

In 126 appearances with Orlando, Mueller had 22 goals and 20 assists in four seasons. In 2020, he had a career-high 10 goals to lead the team in scoring and guided the Lions to their first-ever MLS postseason berth.

Following his time in Orlando, Mueller joined Hibernian F.C. in Jan. 2022 on a free transfer. Overall, he made 15 appearances across all competitions for the Scottish side. At the international level, Mueller has earned two caps (one start) with the U.S. Men’s National Team, scoring two goals in a 6-0 friendly win over El Salvador on Sept. 12, 2020.

Next Up In Sports
For Cubs, April showers still falling in May as slide continues
Allie Quigley ruled out for Sky season opener
Candace Parker’s long-awaited matchup against former team is almost here
Jason Benetti, baseball want Peacock’s package of games worth waking up for
White Sox’ Dylan Cease rising near top with elite stuff, you can bet on it
Bears QB Justin Fields No. 8 in merchandise sales
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, May 6, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A woman was fatally shot May 5 2022, in Gresham.
Woman killed in Gresham shooting
The 32-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Green Street when a black minivan approached and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at a bill-signing ceremony in Springfield on Thursday.
State workers get two more years to cash out pension benefits under extension designed to cut pension liability
The optional buyouts — designed to save taxpayers money in the long haul — would be paid for by an additional $1 billion in general obligation bonds.
By Taylor Avery
 
The home at 2307 N. Glower St. in Los Angeles, shown here, gets a makeover from designer Alison Victoria on the latest episode of “Windy City Rehab.”
Windy City Rehab
Good-bye Chicago, hello, LA! ‘Windy City Rehab’ goes coastal
In the third episode of the third season, host Alison Victoria helps a Los Angeles realtor rehab a 1920s Hollywood Hills home.
By Alison Martin
 
A few dozen activists marched around downtown Chicago on Tuesday to oppose a leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would end federal protections for abortion.
Columnists
Chicago hosts May 14 abortion rights rally; abortion factor in Illinois Supreme Court race
The timing of the bombshell news about reversing abortion rights comes as early voting kicks off in Illinois on May 19.
By Lynn Sweet
 