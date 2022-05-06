The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Eat Well Well

What is resistant starch, and how does it affect your health?

It differs from regular starch, which provides the body with sugar when digested.

By Environmental Nutrition
   
Densie Webb
SHARE What is resistant starch, and how does it affect your health?
Resistant starch may benefit intestinal health.

Because resistant starch helps maintain a healthy microbiome, it can benefit intestinal health, which affects every part of the body.

Dreamstime/TNS

Starch is another name for complex carbohydrates used by the body for fuel.

Resistant starch is exactly what the name implies — complex carbohydrates that “resist” digestion. This type of starch travels from the small intestine undigested to the large intestine, where it provides fuel for the good bacteria that live there.

When resistant starch is broken down by this intestinal bacteria, the production of short-chain fatty acids, such as butyrate, increases, which research suggests could be beneficial to health.

Resistant starch differs from regular starch, which provides the body with sugar when digested. Because resistant starch doesn’t produce sugar, it might benefit insulin resistance. It also provides fewer calories than regular carbohydrates, so it might be beneficial for weight control.

Because resistant starch helps maintain a healthy microbiome, it can benefit intestinal health, which affects every part of the body. The trillions of microbes that live in the large intestine produce chemicals that can have a positive effect on how the brain works.

Research also suggests that resistant starch might help prevent or treat Type 2 diabetes, irritable bowel syndrome and various cancers, though more studies in humans are needed to understand these benefits.

Researchers have identified five types of resistant starch. Three are naturally occurring in foods, including rice, pasta or potatoes that have been cooked and cooled, soybeans, whole grains, corn, seeds, plantains, green bananas, lentils and flours such as cassava flour, plantain flour and potato starch.

One of the remaining types can occur naturally or be manufactured. The other is completely manufactured — starch that has been altered physically, enzymatically or chemically to be used in processing foods like cakes and cookies. It’s often listed as modified food starch on ingredient labels.

Modified starches are used for the same reasons as regular starch — to thicken, stabilize or emulsify food products. Though modified doesn’t necessarily mean genetically modified, some modified starches are made from genetically modified ingredients.

Anything that has a positive effect on your intestinal tract can benefit overall health. Though there are no nutritional guidelines on this, try to include sources of natural resistant starch as often as you can in your diet.

Environmental Nutrition is a newsletter written by experts on health and nutrition.

Next Up In Well
Health, housing and hope: Owner of new South Loop smoothie shop offers jobs for people experiencing homelessness
Sour power: These foods go a long way to improving overall gut health
Hybrid work schedule can have health benefits
Chickpea charm — the highly versatile legume dishes up plenty of taste, protein
Ginger’s health benefits might surprise you
Long nails are all the rage, but what lies underneath them may shock you
The Latest
COMBO-US-VOTE-ELECTION DAY
Columnists
Democratic Party of Illinois bids to make Illinois early presidential primary state
The Democratic Party of Illinois asked the Democratic National Committee to make Illinois one of the first presidential primary states in 2024.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man shot while driving downtown in Chicago
The man, 28, was headed east in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue when a brown sedan approached and someone on the passenger side began firing, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I sacrificed to raise daughter, and now she disrespects me
As a child the girl wanted for nothing, and as an adult she speaks unkindly to her mother and ignores her calls.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Mated crows take a break from building their nest.
Environment
Illinois crows making a comeback, and there’s a surprising link to human health
West Nile virus infections soared in Illinois in the early 2000s in people and also among crows. Turns out that tracking the birds can help keep us safe. Here’s how.
By Claire Caulfield | WBEZ Curious City
 
A man was shot during an attempted robbery May 5, 2022.
Crime
Man shot during attempted robbery in South Chicago
The man, 29, was walking in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue just before midnight when he was shot in the left hand, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 