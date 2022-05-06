Horoscope for Friday, May 6, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are full of marvelous, creative ideas, which means this is an excellent day for those of you who write, edit, act or sell. Your words will be like gold! People will want to talk to you, and they will be quick to agree with you, as well. This is also a productive day for artists and artisans to do their work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If shopping, you will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Nevertheless, you might also have excellent money-making ideas. Because your thought process can actually attract money and wealth to you, write down your ideas!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is dancing with fair Venus, which means your words will be sweet and welcoming to others. You will be persuasive in a very diplomatic way, which means, ultimately, you will get what you want. You are also in a wonderful, creative frame of mind!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Quiet research behind the scenes will please you because, ultimately, whatever you learn, or propose to others, could please your boss or someone in a position of authority, including a parent or even the police. You will see ways to engineer a compromise and a meeting of the minds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will enjoy the company of younger people, especially in group situations or related to the arts or creative projects. You’re a creative sign and you are a natural leader. You can use this energy to influence others in special way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to ask for permission or approval from a parent, teacher, boss or anyone in a position of authority. For starters, you will be diplomatic, charming but also convincing. Your words will be sweet and others will not be able to resist your request. (Make the most of this!)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will enjoy study of any kind today. You will also be stoked to make plans, especially plans that involve travel for pleasure. This is also an excellent day to demand the advantage in negotiations about publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today your luck is charmed! You will be sitting pretty in negotiations dealing with shared property, asking for a loan or mortgage, or asking to borrow money or something else from another person. You will also be creative about financial negotiations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with others because you have the gift of the gab. In addition, you might attract someone to you who is charming and chatty. This is a great day to explore creative projects and creative ideas, especially related to the entertainment world, sports and the hospitality industry.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a good day to work with coworkers, especially in discovering ways to make your workplace more look more attractive. You will be successful in negotiating deals. It’s a good day to sign important papers, especially related to real estate matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your creative vibes are sizzling today! Look for ways to make creative suggestions whether you are working on artistic projects or dealing with children or making social plans, especially vacation plans. Your genius-like ideas will make everything come together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Family discussions will go very well today because people are warm and friendly. Furthermore, you are diplomatic and charming, plus very much in touch with what others want. It’s the perfect day for a family discussion about how to do home repairs. People will be in agreement.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Basketball player Chris Paul (1985) shares your birthday. You are warm, friendly and like to get along with others. Friendships are important. You appreciate beauty and love your creature comforts. You have a genuine desire to help. This year it’s time to be rewarded for your past achievements. Expect a promotion, kudos and acknowledgements from others. Bravo!

