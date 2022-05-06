The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 6, 2022
Driver dies after crashing into construction truck overnight on Kennedy Expressway

The man, 18, drove into a construction zone and struck the unoccupied truck early Friday, according to Illinois State Police.

A driver died after crashing into a parked construction truck early Friday on the Kennedy Expressway near Cumberland Avenue.

The man, 18, drove into a construction zone and struck the unoccupied truck around 1:45 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Two lanes of northbound Interstate 90 were closed for an investigation until around 7 a.m.

State police did not say if overnight rain and slick roads were a factor in the crash.

