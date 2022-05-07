1 killed, 2 hurt in West Pullman shooting

One man was killed and two others injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Two men were outside about 2:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 26-year-old man was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

A third victim, a 64-year-old man, was standing near a front lawn when he was struck in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The older man was not an intended target, according to police sources.

There was no one in custody.