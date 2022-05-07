The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 7, 2022
2 killed, 1 hurt in West Pullman shooting

Two men were outside about 2:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
One person was killed and two injured in a shooting May 7, 2022, in West Pullman.

Getty File Photo

Two men were killed and another injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Two men were outside about 2:45 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Brandon Slater, 26, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified.

Another man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

Larry Purnell, 64, was standing near a front lawn when he was struck in the chest. He was taken to the same hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Purnell was not an intended target, according to police sources.

There was no one in custody.

