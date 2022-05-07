2 teens hurt in Hermosa shooting

Two teenagers were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side.

The teens were walking on a sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Dickens Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and went to AMITA St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Centerwhere he was also listed in fair condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

