Monday, May 9, 2022
Woman fatally shot in Lawndale

The woman, 27, was in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue about 5 a.m. when she was shot in the armpit, police said.

A woman was fatally shot Sunday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

Marquita Davis, 27, was shot in her armpit around 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She brought herself to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Officials have not released any additional information on the shooting.

There was no one in custody.

She was one of six people killed in weekend gun violence in Chicago.

