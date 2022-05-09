2 men fatally shot inside Humboldt Park, one person taken into custody
The two were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when two gunmen approached and opened fire just after 3 p.m., Chicago police said.
Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon inside Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
One man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the other man, 34, was struck in the chest and head. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A person was taken into custody and charges were pending, according to police.
Two weapons were recovered, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
