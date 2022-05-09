The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
2 men fatally shot inside Humboldt Park, one person taken into custody

The two were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when two gunmen approached and opened fire just after 3 p.m., Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were killed in a shooting May 9, 2022, inside Humboldt Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

Two men were fatally shot Monday afternoon inside Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

One man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the other man, 34, was struck in the chest and head. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A person was taken into custody and charges were pending, according to police.

Two weapons were recovered, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

