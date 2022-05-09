The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 9, 2022
MLB Sports Cubs

Where have all the runs gone in MLB?

Baseball by the Numbers: Scoring is down this season, and a drop in home runs is the primary reason.

By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Where have all the runs gone in MLB?
Catcher Willson Contreras has excelled when the Cubs have used him as their designated hitter, but others haven’t fared so well.

Catcher Willson Contreras has excelled when the Cubs have used him as their designated hitter, but others haven’t fared so well.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Cold weather is always tough on hitters. Bats heat up when the weather warms.

Still, early returns point to a decline in scoring in Major League Baseball in 2022, and the main culprit is a fall-off in power.

Teams averaged 4.03 runs per game in April, down from 4.26 in March/April 2021. The rise early in May has been minimal at 4.08 runs per team per game, bringing the season average to 4.04. In a full May last season, the average was 4.41 on the way to a season average of 4.53.

Through Sunday, the Cubs were averaging 3.81 runs and the White Sox 3.30 (28th of 30 teams). Even in their six-game winning streak entering play Monday, the Sox scored four runs twice and three four times for a 3.33 average.

Batting average and on-base percentage haven’t changed much. In April 2021, the major-league batting average was .232 and the on-base percentage .309, with rises in May to .239 and .315. In 2022, April averages were .232 and .307, with .234 and .304 so far in May.

But slugging percentage has dropped to .369 in April and .374 in May, compared with .390 and .397 in 2021. Last season, averages were 1.14 home runs per team per game in April and 1.12 in May. In 2022, homers have fallen to .91 per team per game in April and .94 in May.

Homers are likely to rise with temperatures, but if those figures were to hold up, it would be the first season with less than a homer per team per game since .86 in 2014. Teams averaged 4.07 runs per game that season, the lowest level since 4.00 in the strike year of 1981.

An anticipated increase in offense with the full-time use of designated hitters in the National League hasn’t happened. Through Sunday, NL DHs had an OPS of only .623 on .204/.292/.331 hitting. That’s the weakest output of any position, with catchers next up at a .633 OPS.

Cubs DHs have been just about at the major-league average, with a .629 OPS on .192/.286/.343 hitting. Willson Contreras has a 1.371 OPS in four games as a DH. More frequent DHs have been Yan Gomes (.550), Rafael Ortega (.613) and Clint Frazier (.488).

American League DHs have been a bit better, with a .670 OPS that tops catchers (.583), second basemen (.616) and left fielders (.663).

The Sox’ .724 OPS by DHs is boosted by Jose Abreu’s .881 in five games and Andrew Vaughn’s 1.539 in three. Yasmani Grandal (.625 in 10 games) and Gavin Sheets (.466 in six) have been less successful.

When looking for causes beyond cold weather for the power outage early this season, a shortened spring training because of the owners’ lockout is one suspect. Some have questioned whether MLB has deadened the balls or whether the use of humidors in all ballparks has had an effect.

Regardless, a home-run drop without a dramatic increase in singles, doubles and triples is a recipe for low-scoring games, such as the ones we’ve seen early in 2022.

Next Up In MLB
Cubs’ Frank Schwindel to quickly rejoin team after being optioned to Triple-A
Aaron Bummer to IL, Jake Burger to Charlotte as White Sox reinstate Yoan Moncada, Joe Kelly
Public League to big league: Taft’s Jack Suwinski settles in with Pirates
Cubs scratch Marcus Stroman before dropping finale vs. Dodgers for fifth loss in row
Cubs notebook: Frank Schwindel demoted to Triple-A Iowa
This You Gotta See: Streaking White Sox come home to take on Guardians, Yankees
The Latest
Protests Continue In Wake Of Leaked Supreme Court Draft Decision To Overturn Roe v. Wade
Columnists
Leaked opinion in Roe is a call to mass action
Alito’s draft decision not only rolls back women’s right to control their bodies, it also calls into question the right to privacy and other precedents.
By Jesse Jackson
 
merlin_105535823.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Dana Evans was a highlight of the Sky’s season opener
Evans opened the season with a career-high 24 points, scoring 17 of them on 7-for-8 shooting in the third quarter of Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
By Annie Costabile
 
A Chicago police vehicle sits in front of a boarded up Walgreens at 8628 South Cottage Grove Ave. on Monday, June 1, 2020, after a string of looting that occurred throughout the city.
Crime
Man admits he set fire to Walgreens amid 2020 unrest
Jose Valdovinos faces a minimum sentence of five years in prison for the damage he did to the store on the Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert has been named to the Second City board of directors.
Entertainment and Culture
‘The Late Show’ pauses production after Stephen Colbert reveals possible ‘COVID recurrence’ symptoms
Monday’s revelation came via the show’s official Twitter account, which added “The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice.”
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
A teenage boy was shot May 9, 2022, in Cragin.
Crime
15-year-old boy shot in Cragin
The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 