Horoscope for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Moon Alert

After 2 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day for interactions with family and people at home. Basically, you can choose one of two things: You can entertain and putter around home with redecorating ideas. Or else, you can relax and cocoon at home in a private way. It’s your call.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You feel happy and upbeat, which is why you will enjoy your interactions with others. You feel so good, you will have a greater appreciation of your everyday surroundings. Ah yes, life feels good and you’re grateful to be alive! That’s how it should be.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a favorable day for business and commerce, which is why whatever you do might increase your wealth or boost your earnings or attract money to you now and in the future. If shopping, you will want to buy pretty things for yourself and loved ones.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a wonderful day for you because the moon is in your sign dancing with both lucky Jupiter and fair Venus. This makes you feel generous to everyone. You want to help people who are in need. (This is a good thing because of course, what goes around comes around.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel philanthropic today, which is why you will find it easy to put the needs of others before your own needs. You’re not being a martyr — it’s just what needs to be done. In turn, you will be rewarded and admired for being a caring, considerate person.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Group activities are blessed today. Therefore, accept all invitations and enjoy the company of others. Not only will your interactions with others be upbeat, they will also be mutually beneficial because people are willing to help each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You will be admired today. You will especially be admired if you are in a position of prominence where people notice you more than usual. That’s because you will be seen as someone who is benevolent and generous to those in need. (It’s a Robin Hood thang.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you might be attracted to religion, philosophy or subjects that encompass life as a whole. Intellectual ideas will appeal. You might also want to travel or do the next best thing — talk to people from other countries and different cultures.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to ask for a loan or mortgage from a bank. It’s also a good day to decide how to divide or share something, especially an inheritance because whatever happens, you’ll come out smelling like a rose. Lucky you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with partners and close friends will be warm and caring today, which makes this a lovely day to schmooze with others. Make social plans. At least, enjoy a warm one-to-one encounter with someone close to you. Why not treat them to something special? (Even little things can be special.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will accomplish more today by working with groups. You might also work with other countries or people from other cultures. Work-related travel is also likely. No matter what you do, you will feel benevolent and generous to others, which is a good thing. (Especially for you.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fantastic day to socialize and enjoy yourself with friends, as well as young people and children. It’s a great date day! Take a long lunch. Enjoy entertaining diversions, picnics, barbecues, hikes or a drive in the country. Your theme for today is to have fun!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) shares your birthday. You are charming, witty and easily attract attention wherever you go. People like you. Personally, you are creative, curious, serious and thoughtful. This year is a time of building for you. Some of you will build structures that are physical in the world. Others will build internal structures that help you function.

