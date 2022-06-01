The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
John Madden returns to the cover of namesake video game

He graced or shared the cover of the first 13 editions of the game, before Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George became the first athlete to get a solo cover in 2001.

By USA TODAY SPORTS
   
John Madden will be on the cover of his namesake NFL video game for the first time since the 2000 edition.

EA Sports

Legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden will grace the cover of Madden NFL 23, the popular football video game,Electronic Arts announced Wednesday.

Madden, who coached the Raiders for 10 seasons and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, died in December at age 85.

He graced or shared the cover of the first 13 editions of the game, before Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George became the first athlete to get a solo cover in 2001.

“As someone who grew up loving football, playing in the suburbs of West Philly, it’s a full-circle moment to now be able to contribute to the culture of the sport by honoring an icon like John Madden, who has influenced generations of football fans through his passion for football and unmistakable energy, through my art,” said Chuck Styles, the artist who created theMadden NFL 23 cover.

Since the first edition hit stores June 1, 1988, the franchise has sold more than 130 million copies and generated more than $4 billion,according to EA.

When it is released instores later this summer, the game will feature two versions of coach Maddenleading opposing teams of “All Madden” athletes facing off in the old Oakland Coliseum. Also, his voice will return to the franchise in remastered audio clips from his days as an award-winning broadcaster. More game features involving Madden will be released in a few weeks.

Electronic Arts also announced it iscommitting$2.5 million to theJohn Madden Legacy Commitment to Education, a cause for which Madden was deeply committed.

Madden cover athletes:

John Madden Football (1988) through Madden NFL ‘94: John Madden

Madden NFL ‘95: John Madden, Erik Williams, Karl Wilson

Madden NFL ‘96: John Madden

Madden NFL 97: John Madden, Cary Brabham, Gordon Laro

Madden NFL 98: John Madden, Garrison Hearst

Madden NFL 99: John Madden

Madden NFL 2000: John Madden, Barry Sanders

Madden NFL 2001: Eddie George

Madden NFL 2002: Daunte Culpepper

Madden NFL 2003: Marshall Faulk

Madden NFL 2004: Michael Vick

Madden NFL 2005: Ray Lewis

Madden NFL 06: Donovan McNabb

Madden NFL 07: Shaun Alexander

Madden NFL 08: Vince Young

Madden NFL 09: Brett Favre

Madden NFL 10: Troy Polamalu, Larry Fitzgerald

Madden NFL 11: Drew Brees

Madden NFL 12: Peyton Hillis

Madden NFL 13: Calvin Johnson

Madden NFL 25 (2014): Barry Sanders, Adrian Peterson

Madden NFL 15: Richard Sherman

Madden NFL 16: Odell Beckham Jr.

Madden NFL 17: Rob Gronkowski

Madden NFL 18: Tom Brady

Madden NFL 19: Antonio Brown

Madden NFL 20: Patrick Mahomes

Madden NFL 21: Lamar Jackson

Madden NFL 22: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes

Madden NFL 23: John Madden

