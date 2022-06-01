The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 2, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man attacks 3 women at CTA Red Line stations near South Loop

The man, 29, stabbed a woman and punched another on the platform of the CTA Cermak-Chinatown station. He then fled to another station where he struck a woman with a construction cone.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man attacks 3 women at CTA Red Line stations near South Loop
A man wounded three women, in separate attacks at CTA Red Line stations June 1, 2022.

A man wounded three women, in separate attacks at CTA Red Line stations June 1, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A man attacked three women, in separate incidents, Wednesday morning at CTA Red Line stations in South Loop.

About 10:30 a.m., the man, 29, was standing near the CTA Cermak-Chinatown platform when he took out a sharp object and stabbed a woman, 22, in the face, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

The man attempted to stab another woman, 20, according to police. She avoided the sharp object but the man then punched her in the face, police said.

He fled the scene and less than 15 minutes later, approached a woman, 23, at the CTA Roosevelt station and struck her with a construction cone, police said.

The 22-year-old and the 23-year-old went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where they were both listed in good condition, police said.

The attacker was taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to police.

Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Legendary City News Bureau editor Paul Zimbrakos dies at 86
Chicago police officer shot in Englewood
Lincoln Park H.S. student threatened to shoot a teacher, but CPS declined to press charges, police say
Republican Irvin’s anti-crime plan rests on taking ‘handcuffs off the police’ by repealing law Democrats insist he supported
Corinthian Colleges federal student loan debt canceled: Impacts 26,000 Illinois borrowers
Far South Side organizer appointed to Chicago school board
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, June 2, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Cubs rookie Christopher Morel celebrates with teammates following a walk-off sacrifice fly in the 10th inning against the Brewers at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Cubs rookie Christopher Morel hits walk-off sac fly to beat Brewers in extra innings
Morel also has reached base in all 15 major-league games he’s played, a franchise record.
By Maddie Lee
 
Paul Zimbrakos, bureau chief for the City News Service, in 2005 at the Tribune Tower in Chicago. The news service was a successor to the legendary City News Bureau of Chicago, founded in 1890.
Obituaries
Legendary City News Bureau editor Paul Zimbrakos dies at 86
He trained generations of journalists at the “boot camp” for reporters.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Kombucha’s health claims — that it benefits everything from arthritis to cancer — abound, but science doesn’t back them because evidence (mostly lab and animal studies) is limited.
Eat Well
The Kombucha craze — some myths, facts about this popular brew
An eight-ounce quaff serves up 20 percent daily value of several cell-healthy B vitamins, including thiamin, riboflavin, and niacin, and 25 percent daily value of folate.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring on a P.J. Higgins sacrifice during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday.
Cubs
Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner ‘hit the ground running’ after IL stint
Hoerner entered play Wednesday batting .333 since returning from the IL last week.
By Maddie Lee
 