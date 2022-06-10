The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, June 10, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from noon to 4 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you’re in a position to take charge and go after what you want. In particular, this will apply to financial situations and any money-making ideas that you might have. Don’t be afraid to chase your dreams. Remember, you are the pioneer of the zodiac. You start things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You’re very persuasive in presenting your case to others. Fortunately, Venus in your sign will soften your words. Nevertheless, you have solid, practical, money-making ideas, and bosses and people in power will listen to you. (Not too shabby.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is great day for research of any kind. You will find answers to old problems. Meanwhile, you can explore and discover practical solutions related to sports, children’s activities, plus anything related to the arts and the entertainment world. You’ve got this.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Although you are working low-key and behind the scenes, a discussion with someone younger or person in a group will be powerful. This could promote you into a leadership role because people will listen to you. Make sure you have something to offer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are articulate and ready to show the world that you can walk your talk. You have ideas about how to improve things, which you want to share with bosses, supervisors and people who can make things happen. People will support you now.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make a great impression on others now, which is something you can use to your advantage. In particular, discussions about travel, the law, medicine or anything related to university and college will be productive. People respect you and want to hear what you have to say.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Don’t shy away from taking the helm and making decisions because, in fact, you know what you’re talking about today. You will be quick to see the bigger picture. You also see hidden solutions, especially regarding shared property and inheritances.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A conversation with a partner or close friend will be powerful because you can see what goes on beneath the surface of things. It might be the elephant in the room, or you might simply say what you think out loud so that no one doubts what you’re talking about. (Somebody has to do it.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A serious discussion with someone close to you could be revealing. You might see a way to improve the relationship. Meanwhile, you can get a lot done at work because you’re not afraid to take a stand and do what needs to be done. This could mean getting rid of something (or someone).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although you are in the public eye today, this is a productive day for you. People will follow your lead, especially children and younger people. Be confident and say what’s on your mind because you have the opportunity to teach others either verbally or as a role model.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home repairs, especially to bathrooms, plumbing areas and anything to do with garbage and recycling can be done today. Get rid of what is no longer needed. Tidy up the place, “and play when the work’s all done.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re persuasive today. (Look out world!) Home and family continue to be a primary focus, but your ability to persuade others to see your point of view will be respected. Obviously, you can use this to your advantage if you are clear about what you want to achieve.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn (1963) shares your birthday. You have a strong, vibrant, emotional personality. People are comfortable with you because you have excellent communication skills. Your loved ones are important to you. This is a year of building and construction for you, both in a literal, physical sense, as well as establishing more structure in your life.

