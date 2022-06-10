The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
High School Baseball Sports High School Sports

IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores

All the game times and scores this weekend in Joliet.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores
Plainfield North celebrates a 4-3 victory over Huntley in the IHSA Class 4A state finals in 2018.

Plainfield North celebrates a 4-3 victory over Huntley in the IHSA Class 4A state finals in 2018.

Sun-Times file photo

All games are at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet.

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Class 3A semifinals

Glenwood 2, Washington 1

Crystal Lake South vs. Nazareth, noon

Class 4A semifinals

Brother Rice vs. Edwardsville, 3

Mundelein vs. McHenry, 5

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

Class 3A

Third place, 9 a.m.

Championship, 11:30 a.m.

Class 4A

Third place, 3

Championship, 5:30

Next Up In High School Sports
High school football notebook: TJ McMillen commits to Illinois, Kaleb Brown wins another medal, Tony Phillips transfers
Lake Springfield proved to be a fine state championship setting
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Owen Freeman transfers, Bobby Durkin’s next move, June live period
Transfer-portal treasures: Where the 10 best locals are headed
Robinson twins follow Olympian dad’s lead, fuel Young to Class 3A state track title
Celebrating young anglers in IHSA bass fishing
The Latest
Hamilton.jpeg
Crime
Rapper FBG Cash killed, woman seriously wounded when gunman with rifle opens fire on South Side
The 31-year-old, whose real name was Tristian Hamilton, was part of a group of rappers known as the “Fly Boy Gang.” Two years ago, another member of the group, FBG Duck, was killed in broad daylight on the Gold Coast.
By Tom Schuba
 
Melody Angel, tabbed as Chicago’s next blues star, taught herself to play guitar in high school in Chicago Heights.
Music
Melody Angel, Chicago’s next blues star, is Big Mama Thornton-meets-Jimi Hendrix
After two years in hiding during the pandemic, the 31-year-old blueswoman is back with that voice and those guitar licks at this weekend’s Chicago Blues Festival, elsewhere.
By Steve Johnson | WBEZ
 
&nbsp;Curt Smith, Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears.&nbsp;
Music
Tears for Fears draws from life lessons for ‘The Tipping Point’
“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” has received rapturous response for decades, and the band still relishes performing it.
By Jeff Elbel - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Inspector General Joe Ferguson
Fran Spielman Show
Lightfoot not the reformer she promised to be, former inspector general says
It might sound like sour grapes from a man who was pushed out. But former Inspector General Joe Ferguson says “relative to the rhetoric of the campaign, certainly performance has not lived up to” what she promised.
By Fran Spielman
 
Oddsmakers say White Sox manager Tony La Russa is on thin ice.
White Sox
Oddsmaker says Tony La Russa should be worried
The White Sox manager is the new favorite to lose his job.
By Sun-Times staff
 