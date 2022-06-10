IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores

All games are at Duly Health & Care Field in Joliet.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
Class 3A semifinals
Glenwood 2, Washington 1
Crystal Lake South vs. Nazareth, noon
Class 4A semifinals
Brother Rice vs. Edwardsville, 3
Mundelein vs. McHenry, 5
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
Class 3A
Third place, 9 a.m.
Championship, 11:30 a.m.
Class 4A
Third place, 3
Championship, 5:30
