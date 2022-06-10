Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., the 25-year-old was outside in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone shot him in the head and torso, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area One detectives are investigating.

