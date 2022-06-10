Man shot to death in Englewood

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.
Just after 5 p.m., the 25-year-old was outside in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone shot him in the head and torso, Chicago police said.
He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.
Area One detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Edwardsville’s big bats came through in the middle innings and the Tigers knocked off Brother Rice 7-4.
Justin Bieber is canceling several upcoming concerts as he begins his recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has paralyzed half of his face.
A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll is one of two that show state Sen. Darren Bailey leading Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the Republican race for governor.
According to Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is more common in people over the age of 60 and is triggered by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles.
Allen Bell, 23, was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue.