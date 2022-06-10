The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Man shot to death in Englewood

The 25-year-old was outside in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone shot him in the head and torso, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

Just after 5 p.m., the 25-year-old was outside in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone shot him in the head and torso, Chicago police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Brother Rice’s Jack Lausch pitches as the Crusaders play Edwardsville in the IHSA Class 4A semifinals.
High School Baseball
Nationally-ranked Brother Rice loses to Edwardsville in Class 4A state semis
Edwardsville’s big bats came through in the middle innings and the Tigers knocked off Brother Rice 7-4.
By Michael O’Brien
 
ustin Bieber arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Health
What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome? Justin Bieber diagnosis shines spotlight on the illness
Justin Bieber is canceling several upcoming concerts as he begins his recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome that has paralyzed half of his face.
By USA TODAY
 
Darren Bailey, Illinois State Senator, 55th District and Gubernatorial candidate speaks about the leak of a SCOTUS opinion that may would overturn Roe v. Wade during a press conference, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Columnists
It’s happening in Illinois: a far-right Republican leads race to be GOP candidate for governor
A Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll is one of two that show state Sen. Darren Bailey leading Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the Republican race for governor.
By Rich Miller
 
Justin Bieber arrives for the “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles in 2020. The singer revealed on Friday that he’s suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Celebrities
Justin Bieber says half his face is paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
According to Mayo Clinic, the syndrome is more common in people over the age of 60 and is triggered by the same virus that causes chicken pox and shingles.
By Charles Trepany | USA TODAY
 
A man died days after a shooting June 4, 2022, in North Lawndale.
News
Man dies days after North Lawndale shooting
Allen Bell, 23, was found Saturday night with a gunshot wound to the head in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 