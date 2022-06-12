Man killed, woman critically wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.
Just before 4 a.m., officers found the man and woman on the ground in the 4200 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.
The man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
The woman, 32, was struck in the lower back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.
The pair did not provide any details on the incident.
There was no one in custody.
