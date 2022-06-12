The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 12, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man killed, woman critically wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting

The man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed, woman critically wounded in Grand Boulevard shooting
A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting June 12, 2022, in Grand Boulevard.

A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting June 12, 2022, in Grand Boulevard.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed and a woman critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

Just before 4 a.m., officers found the man and woman on the ground in the 4200 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

The man, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The woman, 32, was struck in the lower back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

The pair did not provide any details on the incident.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
17-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
1 killed, 4 others wounded in Gresham drive-by: ‘I don’t wanna hear gunshots no more, I’ve had enough’
Hundreds rally in Chicago, join national protests for stricter gun laws
At least 4 killed, 7 others wounded by gunfire across Chicago since Friday evening
Thousands rally, take to streets to demand action on gun laws
At least 3 hurt in South Loop crash after boy driving stolen SUV led officers on chase, state police say
The Latest
Hashbrowns Cafe leases this space from the University of Illinois Chicago at 731 W. Maxwell St
Editorials
Crack down on businesses that rent from government but don’t pay taxes
If leasehold taxes aren’t paid, school districts, park districts and other local government entities don’t get money they were counting on.
By CST Editorial Board
 
In this June 5, 1968 photo U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, D-NY, speaks to campaign workers as his wife Ethel, left, and California campaign manager and speaker of the California Assembly, Jesse Unruh, look on, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. After making a short speech, Kennedy was shot in an adjacent room.
Other Views
Robert F. Kennedy’s speech on gun violence is still relevant today
“No one — no matter where he lives or what he does — can be certain who next will suffer from some senseless act of bloodshed. And yet it goes on and on and on in this country of ours ... Why?”
By Porter McNeil
 
Chicago police officers at a 2017 graduation ceremony at Navy Pier.
Letters to the Editor
Police hiring needs a major revamp
Why does the Chicago Police Department continue to hire cops with racial bias. There are psychological tests that flag such personalities.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, June 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Two people were shot Dec, 17, 2021 in the Near North Side.
Crime
17-year-old boy wounded in Back of the Yards drive-by shooting
The teen was standing on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Garfield Boulevard when a black car drove by and someone from inside fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 