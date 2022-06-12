The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Roddy Ricch arrested as he arrives to perform at N.Y. festival

Police say his car held a loaded firearm, nine rounds of ammo and a large capacity magazine.

By  Associated Press
   
Roddy Rich performs in May in Los Angeles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NEW YORK — Roddy Ricch was facing gun charges Sunday after being arrested on his way to perform at a concert Saturday night.

According to police, the 23-year-old rapper was arriving at Citi Field when a private security firm operating a checkpoint noticed a firearm in the vehicle he was riding in. The Los Angeles-based Ricch was scheduled to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

A loaded firearm was recovered from the car along with nine rounds of ammunition and a large capacity magazine, police said.

Police charged Ricch, whose real name is Rodrick Moore, and two other men in the car — 46-year-old Michael Figueroa of Brooklyn and 57-year-old Carlos Collins of Eastchester, New York — with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful possession of the device.

Messages seeking comment were left Sunday with Ricch’s booking agency and record company. It wasn’t immediately known if he had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Cubs pitcher Alec Mills reacts as New York Yankees’ Matt Carpenter runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning Sunday at Yankee Stadium.
Cubs’ 18-4 loss to Yankees taxes bullpen as rotation questions loom
Cubs manager David Ross pulled starter Keegan Thompson after two-thirds of an inning.
By Maddie Lee
 
Writer Donald Evans at his home in Oak Park. He’s the co-editor of “Wherever I’m At: An Anthology of Chicago Poetry.” The book, launching Monday, is a collaboration with Evans’ friend and fellow writer, the late Robin Metz.
Books
A deathbed promise from one writer to another
Donald Evans, who lives in Oak Park, promised his friend and fellow writer, Robin Metz, that he’d finish Metz’s Chicago poetry anthology. The book release is Monday.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Chicago White Sox v Tampa Bay Rays
White Sox
This You Gotta See: Not-so-popular Tony La Russa show continues as White Sox hit road
Fan resentment toward La Russa isn’t going to get better unless the Sox get much better, and fast.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Erik Moreno is saluted by fellow Chicago police officers as he leaves the University of Chicago Medical Center on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
News
Chicago police officer wounded in Englewood shootout released from hospital
Officer Erik Moreno and two other uniformed officers tried to make a traffic stop in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street when he was shot in the torso and arm and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-but-stable condition.
By Mohammad Samra and Mary Norkol
 
Michael Kopech lasted 12 pitches Sunday because of right knee discomfort.
White Sox
White Sox starter Michael Kopech exits in first inning with right knee discomfort
The White Sox suffered another hit Sunday as Michael Kopech left after throwing 12 pitches in the first inning.
By Mark Gonzales
 