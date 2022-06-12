Toby Keith reveals he’s being treated for stomach cancer; Ribfest performance off

Country music star Toby Keith announced Sunday that he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall.

The multi-platinum-selling singer said on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months.

“So far, so good,” said Keith, an Oklahoma native who turns 61 on July 8. “I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

His next scheduled performance was Friday at Ribfest at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds in Wheaton. “We are currently looking for a replacement performer,” said a statement from Ribfest organizers.

Keith’s publicist, Elaine Schock, said in an email Sunday night that other tour dates will be canceled, “but I’m not sure how many at this point.”

Keith’s foundation has assisted children with cancer since 2006.

