Jennifer Hudson reaches EGOT status with Tony Award win

Singer and actor Jennifer Hudson, the pride of Englewood, won a Tony Award on Sunday that put her in the elite ranks of the EGOT winners.

She scored the award as a producer of the best musical winner “A Strange Loop.” The show has some 35 producers, including fellow celebs Don Cheadle, RuPaul Charles, Mindy Kaling and Billy Porter.

Hudson’s march to EGOT — the illustrious feat of winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — famously began in 2007 with the Academy Award she won for her film debut in “Dreamgirls,” less than three years after she was introduced to the nation on “American Idol.” Her first Grammy, for best R&B album, arrived in 2009 for her self-titled debut album.

She picked up a Daytime Emmy last fall as executive producer of the Oculus Quest film “Baby Yaga,” which won in the interactive media category.

Hudson becomes the 17th artist to reach EGOT stature, joining such luminaries as Rita Moreno, Whoopi Goldberg and Marvin Hamlisch.

Next up for Hudson: a talk show, scheduled to premiere this fall.

