The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture

Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson win Tony Awards

Other trophies go to Michael Jackson musical ‘MJ’ and revival of Sondheim’s ‘Company.’

By  Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Patti LuPone, Jesse Tyler Ferguson win Tony Awards
75th_Annual_Tony_Awards___Show.jpg

Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Take Me Out” accepts his Tony Award for best featured actor in a play.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — “MJ,” a bio musical of Michael Jackson stuffed with the King of Pop’s biggest hits, nabbed three early Tony Awards, as did a gender-switched revival of “Company,” including earning Patti LuPone the third Tony of her illustrious musical theater career.

LuPone won best featured actress in a musical for her work in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company,” and she thanked COVID-19 safety officials in her acceptance speech. “Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson won the Tony for best featured actor in a play for his work in the revival of “Take Me Out.”

“Mom, Dad, thank you for letting me move to New York when I was 17,” said Ferguson, who also thanked his understudy and his husband.

Sam Mendes won the Tony Award for best direction of a play for helming “The Lehman Trilogy,” a play about what led to the collapse of Lehman Brothers. He praised the season for its “rampant creativity.”

Marianne Elliott made Tony history by becoming the only woman to have won three Tonys for directing, the latest for “Company.” She thanked the late composer Sondheim for letting her put a woman “front and center.” She dedicated her award to everyone fighting to keep theaters open.

Host Ariana DeBose kicked off her portion of the show in a sparkling white jumpsuit and wide-brimmed hat, dancing and singing to the song “This Is Your Round of Applause,” which mashed up shards of musical theater favorites, like “Chicago, “The Wiz,” “Evita,” “Rent,” “Hair,” “Cabaret,” “Hairspray” and “West Side Story,” the movie remake for which she recently won an Oscar.

Still panting while welcoming viewers, she told the crowd that this was the season “Broadway got it’s groove back.”

The season was marked by the embrace of seven Black playwrights, from contemporary writers like Dominique Morisseau, Keenan Scott II and Antoinette Nwandu, to underappreciated historical playwrights like Alice Childress and Ntozake Shange. DeBose said Broadway was more representative.

DeBose celebrated the Black voices and onstage talent — as well as noting that two Broadway theaters were being renamed for Black icons James Earl Jones and Lena Horne — saying that “The Great White Way” was now a nickname “as opposed to a how-to guide.”

DeBose also hailed the heroic efforts of understudies, swings and standbys to keep shows going throughout pandemic spikes, noting that she and many other Tony nominees had once been unheralded understudies and swings.

Some of the show highlights included the massive cast of “The Music Man” filling the massive Radio City stage with “Seventy-Six Trombones,” as well as Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson introducing the show about their father before the “MJ” cast danced to an energetic “Smooth Criminal.” Billy Crystal taught the crowd “Yiddish scatting.”

Earlier, Darren Criss and Julianne Hough kicked off the four-hour awards, handing out mostly design awards. Criss opened the telecast with the original song, “Set the Stage,” as he and Hough energetically danced up ladders, on laundry hampers and in sliding theater seats to celebrate the artists who keep theater alive.

The first award of the night — for best score — went to “Six: The Musical,” with music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Marlow became the first out nonbinary composer-lyricist to win a Tony. “Six: The Musical” also picked up the award for best costumes for a musical.

The revival of “Company” nabbed best scenic design for a musical. Best orchestrations went to “Girl From the North Country.” “The Lehman Trilogy” won for best scenic design of a play and lighting design of a play.

“The Skin of Our Teeth” won best costumes for a play, “MJ” won for choreography, best lighting of a musical and sound design of a musical, while “Dana H.” won for sound design of a play.

Next Up In Theater
Second City show faces the moment with happiness and hilarity — and hardly any politics
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 9-15
Despite some talented casting, ‘Skates A New Musical’ rolls aimlessly along
Summer Guide: ‘It Came from Outer Space’ musical, inspired by cult classic film, touches on timely topics 70 years later
This week in history: Curtain rises on Oscar Brown Jr.’s first Broadway show in Chicago
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 2-9
The Latest
A man was shot dead June 1, 2022, in Logan Square.
Crime
17-year-old girl seriously wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
The teen girl was in an alley about 6 p.m. in the 800 block of North Drake Avenue when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sky_vs_Liberty_Evan_Yu_NBAE_via_Getty_Images.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Julie Allemand putting in work with Sky as she makes quick turnaround from France
In the two days she spent with her new team before the Sky’s 88-86 win over the Liberty on Sunday — sealed with Courtney Vandersloot’s three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left — Allemand completed workouts and studied film.
By Annie Costabile
 
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a Jan. 6 committee member, appeared on “Face the Nation” Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Columnists
Jan. 6 panel hearings preview: Monday on Trump’s “Big Lie,” Adam Kinzinger in spotlight on Wednesday
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Sunday the Wednesday hearing will focus on how Trump tried “to install his own people in Justice to do his bidding.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
Supporters march down the street during a rally for the Chicago Reclaim Pride March in Lake View East on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
LGBTQ
Reclaim Pride March shifts narrative around LGBTQ+ celebration: ‘Why are we still celebrating when we are still fighting?’
The organizers of Sunday’s event are pushing to turn the city’s Pride parade into a nonprofit entity with a “diverse board” focused on protecting its “true soul.”
By Tom Schuba
 
GettyImages_1350326045.jpg
Music
Toby Keith reveals he’s being treated for stomach cancer; Ribfest performance off
Country singer says he has undergone surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months and “will see the fans sooner than later.”
By Associated Press
 