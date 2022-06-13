Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park

A man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman Sunday in East Garfield Park.

Lamont Mathews, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street with several stab wounds, Chicago police said.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police sources said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Mathews was due in bond court Tuesday.

