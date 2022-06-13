The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park

Lamont Mathews, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.

Adobe Stock Photo

A man is accused of fatally stabbing a woman Sunday in East Garfield Park.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, a 28-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street with several stab wounds, Chicago police said.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police sources said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Mathews was due in bond court Tuesday.

The Latest
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Suburban Chicago
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Heather Mack holds her baby in a cell while she talk with his relative before her trial on March 31, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
Chicago
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
Mack, who is being held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, has been at the center of an international legal saga ever since the gruesome discovery of her mother’s body inside a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort on Aug. 12, 2014.
By Jon Seidel
 
The “Freedom” Flag was designed by student Jaime Fregoso and Martinez E-B, adjunct professor in Harper College Art Department.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County to unveil new flag
Almost 300 designs were submitted from students at 40 high schools throughout the county, and an appointed flag advisory panel narrowed the selection to six flags in March. The new flag will be showcased Tuesday.
By Manny Ramos
 
Video from an interview with Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, is played during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022
Politics
9 takeaways from the 2nd Jan. 6 committee hearing: Spotlight on Trump’s ‘Big lie, big ripoff’
The key quote on Monday was from former Attorney General Bob Barr on Trump’s election fraud claims: “If he really believes this stuff ... he’s become detached from reality.”
By Lynn Sweet
 
A teen boy was shot June 13, 2022, in Burnside.
Crime
17-year-old boy wounded in Burnside shooting
The teen was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 