The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022

Woman found stabbed to death in East Garfield Park; police questioning person of interest

Police sources said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman found stabbed to death in East Garfield Park; police questioning person of interest
A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.

A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday evening in East Garfield Park.

Just before 6 p.m., the 28-year-old was discovered unresponsive in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street with several stab wounds, Chicago police said.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives were questioning a person of interest.

Police sources said the incident appears to be domestic-related.

Next Up In News
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Land of Lincoln now Trump turf — at least among Illinois Republicans
‘Cap the Ike’ still on town’s wish list despite cost and complexity
2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub: police
Bail denied for man charged in shooting woman in River North
Jim Ryan, two-term Illinois attorney general, former GOP governor nominee, dead at 76
Person fatally shot during argument in West Lawn
The Latest
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to members of the City Club of Chicago in 2015. Illinois Republicans would like to see the former president back on the campaign trail in 2024, according to a Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll.
Elections
Sun-Times/WBEZ Poll: Land of Lincoln now Trump turf — at least among Illinois Republicans
Nearly two-thirds of Illinois Republican voters say former President Donald Trump should run in 2024. The survey found an overwhelming majority fall into the election-denier category — believing Trump should still be in the White House.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ Chicago and Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: As he lives with me, ‘playful guy’ flirts with other women
He’s on a dating site, he sexts with some women, and one of them he even kissed.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Traffic on Interstate 290 zooms past Oak Park Avenue, an overpass that could get a landscaped deck as part of proposed improvements.
Chicago Enterprise
‘Cap the Ike’ still on town’s wish list despite cost and complexity
Oak Park has long kicked around the idea of building landscaped decks over parts of I-290 and there could finally be federal money to help it get started.
By David Roeder
 
Lyric soprano Nicole Cabell, who will sing Léontine in “L’Amant anonyme (The Anonymous Lover),” says the character reminds her of several Mozart heroines.
Theater
Haymarket Opera’s ‘L’Amant anonyme’ takes its cue from days gone by
This production, starring lyric soprano Nicole Cabell, will not be a modern take on an old story. The goal is to come as close as possible to the kind of experience its original audiences enjoyed.
By Nancy Malitz - For the Sun-Times
 
HALFTIME_PA_02__1_.jpeg
Movies and TV
‘Halftime’: Jennifer Lopez doc seems to bare some but not all
Authorized Netflix bio entertains even as the star keeps her usual tight control over her image.
By Richard Roeper
 