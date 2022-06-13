The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Weather News Chicago

It could feel like 109 degrees Tuesday as ‘dangerous’ heat hits Chicago, forecasters say

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the National Weather Service warned.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE It could feel like 109 degrees Tuesday as ‘dangerous’ heat hits Chicago, forecasters say
WEATHER_042222_9.jpg

People walk and jog on the Lakefront Trail near North Avenue Beach Dunes in April.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/ Sun-Times

After a mild start to June, temperatures will soar into the 90s this week as “dangerous heat and humidity” moves into the Chicago area, forecasters say.

A heat advisory is issued for Tuesday and Wednesday in northern Illinois, where heat index values could reach between 105 to 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” the weather service warned in its advisory.

Before the oppressive heat Tuesday, severe thunderstorms were expected Monday afternoon, mainly between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the weather service.

FVIE8tKVUAAQeyU.jpg

National Weather Service

Rainfall amounts are expected to be low, below a tenth of an inch, but that could be higher in areas hit by severe storms, according to the weather service.

Temperatures could reach 85 degrees Monday.

A cold front will bring relief later this week.

By Thursday, high temperatures will be in the low 90s, and Friday will be in the mid 80s. It could feel more like the 70s near Lake Michigan.

The weekend was forecast to be sunny with highs in the 80s.

