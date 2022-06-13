Celebrating a first muskie and a first Canadian trip with three generations of family

Patrick Vicari of Hammond offered his son Anthony’s first muskie as Fish of the Week.

“This guy isn’t a monster by any means as he only measured 27.5 inches,” he emailed. “What is special is that this was my son’s (he’s 10 years old) first muskie while taking his first Canadian fishing trip with me, my 85-year-old father [Anthony] and some long-time friends. It was such a blessing to have both of them with me, hoping my dad might be able to squeeze a couple more years out.’’

This could be a primer on what makes a good FOTW.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

