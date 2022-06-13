The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Celebrating a first muskie and a first Canadian trip with three generations of family

Anthony Vicari earned Fish of the Week honors with his first muskie, caught on his first Canadian trip with three generations of family.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Patrick Vicari of Hammond offered his son Anthony’s first muskie as Fish of the Week.

“This guy isn’t a monster by any means as he only measured 27.5 inches,” he emailed. “What is special is that this was my son’s (he’s 10 years old) first muskie while taking his first Canadian fishing trip with me, my 85-year-old father [Anthony] and some long-time friends. It was such a blessing to have both of them with me, hoping my dad might be able to squeeze a couple more years out.’’

This could be a primer on what makes a good FOTW.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

