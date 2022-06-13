The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Cook County to unveil new flag

Almost 300 designs were submitted from students at 40 high schools throughout the county, and an appointed flag advisory panel narrowed the selection to six flags in March. The new flag will be showcased Tuesday.

By  Manny Ramos
   
SHARE Cook County to unveil new flag
The “Freedom” Flag was designed by student Jaime Fregoso and Martinez E-B, adjunct professor in Harper College Art Department.

The “Freedom” Flag was designed by student Jaime Fregoso and Martinez E-B, adjunct professor in Harper College Art Department.

Provided

Cook County will unveil its new flag on Tuesday after a nearly three years search, replacing its current flag.

The search for a new flag began in December 2019 as a global pandemic was starting across the globe, and the selection process has been delayed several times because of statewide shutdowns.

Almost 300 designs were submitted from students at 40 high schools throughout the county, and an appointed flag advisory panel narrowed the selection to six flags in March. That panel is made up of historians, Cook County Board commissioners, museum directors and other high-level county officials.

Students were paired with volunteer mentors that are professional designers. They helped refine and formalize the students’ designs.

The new flag will replace the current bland flag, which was designed in 1961 and is the county’s seal on a white background.

“As we approach Cook County’s bicentennial, we look forward to presenting a flag that will represent the County for the next 200 years,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said when the finalists were announced. “Our gratitude goes to the Cook County youth that put their minds and hearts into their designs. Their work will serve generations of Cook County residents to come.”

The new flag will highlight the beauty, diversity and values of the county.

The “Freedom” flag — created by student Jaime Joshua Fregoso, of Ray Graham Training Center High School in Chicago, with help from mentor Martinez E-B, an adjunct professor with Harper College’s Art Department — shows a large “C” wrapped around a yellow circle. A large white border is at the top of the flag with different shades of blue and green.

The white stands for transparency; blue for the lake and river; green for nature and parks; and yellow for the sun and peace. It aims to provide an uplifting and vibrant feeling.

Then there is the “Harmony” flag designed by student Alex Tomy of Maine East High School and designer Denny Liu. Its colors are blue, green, yellow and white with a red star in the middle.

The blue represents clear skies, Lake Michigan and police departments in the county. The green is representative of the county’s forest preserves. The semicircle in the inner is the middle initials of Daniel Cook — founder of Cook County.

The county’s new flag will be unveiled Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. on the county’s website.

Freedom.jpg
The “Freedom” Flag was designed by student Jaime Fregoso and Martinez E-B Adjunct Professor Harper College Art Department. | Provided.
1 of 6
Harmony.jpg
This flag is dubbed “Harmony” by student Alex Tomy and Denny Liu Senior Designer The Office of Experience. | Provided.
2 of 6
I_Will_Banner.jpg
The “I Will” flag was designed by student Drew Duffy and graphic designer Martin Burciaga. | Provided
3 of 6
Our_Star.jpg
The “Our Star” flag was designed by students Sofia Hogue and Ryan Bradley with help from Scott Rench Associate Creative Director Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. | Provided
4 of 6
Strides_for_Cook_County.jpg
The “Strides for Cook County” flag was designed by students Charlye Hunt and Rayn White along with Carl Vogel Director of Communications Forest Preserve District of Cook County.
5 of 6
The_New_Century_Flag.jpg
The “New Century” Flag was created by student Time Mellman and Josh Witherspoon, creative director of Brand Density | Provided
6 of 6
Freedom.jpg
Harmony.jpg
I_Will_Banner.jpg
Our_Star.jpg
Strides_for_Cook_County.jpg
The_New_Century_Flag.jpg

Next Up In News
Chef Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
Tornado warning issued for Chicago, southern Cook County
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
9 takeaways from the 2nd Jan. 6 committee hearing: Spotlight on Trump’s ‘Big lie, big ripoff’
The Latest
Chef Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant &amp; Bar took home the James Beard Award for best chef Great Lakes Region at the awards gala Monday night at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Chef Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards
Considered to be the Oscars of the culinary industry, the coveted awards each year honor the best chefs, restaurants, restaurateurs, mixologists, bakers, cookbook authors, food writers and more in the nation.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Suburban Chicago
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Heather Mack holds her baby in a cell while she talk with his relative before her trial on March 31, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
Chicago
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
Mack, who is being held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, has been at the center of an international legal saga ever since the gruesome discovery of her mother’s body inside a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort on Aug. 12, 2014.
By Jon Seidel
 
A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.
Crime
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
Lamont Mathews, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Video from an interview with Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, is played during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022
Politics
9 takeaways from the 2nd Jan. 6 committee hearing: Spotlight on Trump’s ‘Big lie, big ripoff’
The key quote on Monday was from former Attorney General Bob Barr on Trump’s election fraud claims: “If he really believes this stuff ... he’s become detached from reality.”
By Lynn Sweet
 