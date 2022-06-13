The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Chef Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards

Considered to be the Oscars of the culinary industry, the coveted awards each year honor the best chefs, restaurants, restaurateurs, mixologists, bakers, cookbook authors, food writers and more in the nation.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Chef Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant & Bar took home the James Beard Award for best chef Great Lakes Region at the awards gala Monday night at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

Here’s a look at what’s happening at the James Beard Awards gala ceremony at the Lyric Opera House of Chicago tonight.

We will be updating as the evening progresses.

The James Beard Awards gala returned to Chicago with plenty of glitz and glamour after a pandemic-forced two-year hiatus and time spent by the James Beard Foundation re-examining the issues of diversity and inclusion among the awards process.

Considered to be the Oscars of the culinary industry, the coveted awards each year honor the best chefs, restaurants, restaurateurs, mixologists, bakers, cookbook authors, food writers and more in the nation.

Chicago chefs took four of five nominations in the category of best chef Great Lakes region, with Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant & Bar emerging victorious. His Chicago competition came from Jason Hammel of Lula Cafe; Noah Sandoval of Oriole; and John Shields and Karen Urie Shields of Smyth.

The award was presented in the opera house by actor Jeremy Allen White, star of the upcoming Chicago-centric FX series “The Bear,”with an assist from Jeremiah Paprocki at Wrigley Field, whose announcer voice was put got good use reading off the nominees in the category.

Chef Erick Williams of Chicago’s Virtue Restaurant & Bar accepts the James Beard Award for best chef Great Lakes Region on Monday night at the Lyric Opera House.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“I thank God. I’m very thankful for my ancestors, who worked tirelessly to create opportunities for equity and inclusion way before that was a trending topic,” Williams said in accepting the award medallion.“I didn’t get here of myself or bymyself. I got here by way of my community, my culture and the many trailblazers that were looked over and discarded and discounted, that allowed me to have a path and recipes and ingenuity and the confidence to create food day in and day out that feeds the heart, mind, spirit and soul.”

Though dark skies, torrential downpours, tornado warnings and sirens filled the Chicago skies as the evening progressed, the event inside the spacious confines of the Lyric Opera House carried on as scheduled.

“If they call your name [as the winner], remember to thank your significant other, your family, the people who mean most to you in the world,” advised celebrity chef/James Beard Award winner Andrew Zimmern, during the Red Carpet arrivals.

The evening got off to a humorous start, courtesy of host Kwame Onwuachi and his opening monologue.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to host [the James Beard Awards] until I saw Chris Rock,” Onwuachi said theactor-chef and Food & Wine magazine producer.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in attendance for the gala evening, presenting welcoming remarks to the packed auditorium.

“This year’s award’s theme is ’Gather for Good,’ which is particularly fitting for our city,” Lightfoot said. “Every day our food community gathers to bring good to their patrons... to spread good through food or acts of service.”

The queer Edgewater cocktail bar Nobody’s Darling was shut out in the category of outstanding bar program. The Black woman-owned, woman-forward bar was a finalist in its first year of operation. Julep of Houston, Texas, took the top honors in the category.

Chicago’s Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies lost to Don Guerra of Tucson’s Barrio Bread in the category of outstanding baker.

Legendary chef Martin Yan accepts the James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago on Monday night. | YouTube/James Beard Foundation

Legendary chef Martin Yan accepts the James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago on Monday night.

YouTube/James Beard Foundation

Celebrity chef/TV host/cookbook author Martin Yan received the James Beard Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award for a “lifetime body of work has had a positive and long-lasting impact on the way we eat, cook, and/or think about food in America.” Yan is perhaps most known for his cooking show “Yan Can Cook,” which spawned 3,500 episodes since its debut in 1978.

Chicago’s Erika Allen, co-founder and operations CEO of Urban Growers Collective, a South Side-based nonprofit farm, was awarded a 2022 Leadership Award from the James Beard Foundation for her work to create a more equitable, healthy and just local food system.

James Beard Award-winning cookbook author, culinary historian, and filmmaker Grace Young received the Humanitarian of the Year Award for her work to save America’s Chinatowns amid Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) hate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday at the James Beard Media Awards ceremony held at Columbia College Chicago, Julia Momosé —the Windy City’s mixologist extraordinaire and owner of the uber-tony Kumiko cocktail/dining bar in the West Loop —and co-author/James Beard Award nominee Emma Janzen took home the top honors for their new book, “The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques, and Recipes”in the category of beverage with recipes books.

Former La Salle Street trial lawyer and TikTok celebrity Joanne Lee Molinaro won for her national bestseller “Korean Vegan Cookbook” in the category of vegetable-focused cooking.

