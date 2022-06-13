Tornado warnings send Chicagoans to basements as winds reach 90 mph in city

Tornado warnings sounded throughout the Chicago area Monday evening as storms ripped through the region, with winds reportedly reaching up to 90 miles per hourin Chicago and knocking out power to thousands in the area.

More than 53,000 ComEd customers in the Chicago area lost power, with Maywood taking the brunt of the hit, with 44,000 outages, a ComEd spokeswoman said Monday at 8 p.m..

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ricky Castro said that despite the rotational nature of the storm cell, there were no confirmed tornadoes in the area.

“It’s possible there was a tornadoin the northern suburbs, but it’s not something we can conclusively say until we can a get crew to survey the area, that will likely happen Tuesday,” Castro said.

Winds gusted to 84 m.p.h. at O’Hare Airport and 69 m.p.h. at Midway Airport, Castro said.

There were also reports of hale with a diameter of one inch.

Thousands in the area were jolted by Weather Service warnings that read: “Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The storm moved through the northern suburbs at about 30 m.p.h. before turning southeast and increasing in speed slightly before making its way through the city around 7 p.m., Castro said.

“Warnings went out well in advance,” Castro said.

Videos posted to Twitter showed severe damage to a parking garage wall at the Toyota dealer in Lincoln Park.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said the city had received reports of felled tree and accompanying damage, but no reports of any injuries caused by the storm.

