The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Weather News Metro/State

Tornado warnings send Chicagoans to basements as winds reach 90 mph in city

Though initial reports indicate no tornado touched down in the region, strong winds knocked out power to thousands.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE Tornado warnings send Chicagoans to basements as winds reach 90 mph in city
Screenshot_2022_06_13_191802.jpg

NWS Chicago

Tornado warnings sounded throughout the Chicago area Monday evening as storms ripped through the region, with winds reportedly reaching up to 90 miles per hourin Chicago and knocking out power to thousands in the area.

More than 53,000 ComEd customers in the Chicago area lost power, with Maywood taking the brunt of the hit, with 44,000 outages, a ComEd spokeswoman said Monday at 8 p.m..

National Weather Service Meteorologist Ricky Castro said that despite the rotational nature of the storm cell, there were no confirmed tornadoes in the area.

“It’s possible there was a tornadoin the northern suburbs, but it’s not something we can conclusively say until we can a get crew to survey the area, that will likely happen Tuesday,” Castro said.

Winds gusted to 84 m.p.h. at O’Hare Airport and 69 m.p.h. at Midway Airport, Castro said.

There were also reports of hale with a diameter of one inch.

Thousands in the area were jolted by Weather Service warnings that read: “Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

The storm moved through the northern suburbs at about 30 m.p.h. before turning southeast and increasing in speed slightly before making its way through the city around 7 p.m., Castro said.

“Warnings went out well in advance,” Castro said.

Videos posted to Twitter showed severe damage to a parking garage wall at the Toyota dealer in Lincoln Park.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said the city had received reports of felled tree and accompanying damage, but no reports of any injuries caused by the storm.

Next Up In News
Ready for reform? Steele-Kaegi match for Cook County assessor revolves around calls for transparency, fairness
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Daley released from hospital, expected to fully recover from ‘neurological event’
Chef Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
The Latest
Cubs lefty Eric Stout, a Glen Ellyn native, pitched for Saint Francis in high school.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Eric Stout made it back to MLB after four years, with his hometown team
The Cubs selected Stout from Triple-A on Monday, before the series opener against the Padres at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
Kari Steele, president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, left, speaks during a news conference in May; Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi, right, poses for a portrait in July.&nbsp;
Elections
Ready for reform? Steele-Kaegi match for Cook County assessor revolves around calls for transparency, fairness
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi argues he has instituted key reforms in the relatively obscure office, but Democrat challenger Kari Steele, the president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, says he’s done more harm than good.
By Manny Ramos
 
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Suburban Chicago
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The Cubs’ Willson Contreras leads major-league catchers with 2.2 wins above replacement, as listed at Fangraphs.com.
Cubs
Willson Contreras, Ian Happ are Cubs’ only real chances for All-Star berth
Contreras and Happ have risen above the woeful state of the Cubs.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_106414182.jpg
Music
Roddy Ricch no longer facing gun charges after Saturday arrest
The rapper had been taken into custody just before he was to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival.
By Associated Press
 