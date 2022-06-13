Tornado warning issued for Chicago, parts of northern Cook County

A tornado warning was issued for the city of Chicago and parts of northern Cook County Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Streamwood at 6:13 p.m. and was moving east towards O’Hare Airport at 30 mph, the weather service said.

The warning expires at 7:15 p.m., the weather service said.

“Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of as turdy building,” the weather service said. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Wind gusts of 84 mph were reported at O’Hare, the weather service said. Hail up to two inches in diameter is possible with the storm.

