Monday, June 13, 2022
Tornado warning issued for Chicago, parts of northern Cook County

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Streamwood at 6:13 p.m. and was moving east at 30 mph, the weather service said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
NWS Chicago

A tornado warning was issued for the city of Chicago and parts of northern Cook County Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Streamwood at 6:13 p.m. and was moving east towards O’Hare Airport at 30 mph, the weather service said.

The warning expires at 7:15 p.m., the weather service said.

“Take shelter now in a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of as turdy building,” the weather service said. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Wind gusts of 84 mph were reported at O’Hare, the weather service said. Hail up to two inches in diameter is possible with the storm.

A bicyclist stops to visit a memorial at the corner of North Winthrop and West Leland avenues, where a 3-year-old was killed when her mother’s bicycle was hit by a semi.
Editorials
Keep making our streets safer for bicyclists, pedestrians
The tragic death of a 3-year-old is a sobering reminder that more needs to be done to keep vehicles out of bike lanes. The city should consider raising the fine for motorists who drive, park or sit idling in a bike lane.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Thousands of demonstrators joined the “March for Our Lives” against gun violence and in favor of gun restrictions at a rally near the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on June 11.
Other Views
History shows us politicians can come together for good. They must do it now on gun safety.
Leaders need to break free from the allegiance to political party. Elected officials must remember they serve the people, and not a political party or a certain leader’s ambitions.
By William Lambers
 
A memorial of white crosses is erected to the children killed in Uvalde, Texas, at the March for Our Lives protest in Brooklyn on June 11.
Other Views
‘Let the people see’: Emmett Till, Uvalde and photos that can spark change
If shocking photos like those of Emmett Till ever do leak out, and I hope they do, they won’t chasten the NRA or the gun manufacturers or their bought-and-paid-for stooges in the Senate. But they might motivate those who already know that this can’t go on.
By Elliott Gorn
 
Still image from body-worn camera footage of Nikkita Brown seconds before a CPD officer attempts to restrain her in an August 2021 encounter that began as she was walking her dog after park hours along the lakefront.
Crime
Criminal charges filed against ex-Chicago cop over altercation with woman at North Avenue Beach
Bruce Dyker, who resigned from the police force last month, was charged with aggravated battery and official misconduct.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Former governor Pat Quinn arrives at City Hall in August 2018 with more than 86,000 signatures backing a referendum on term limits for Chicago mayors.
City Hall
Former governor Quinn revives campaign to limit Chicago mayors to two terms in office
Quinn plans to spend the summer deciding whether to join the crowded field of candidates challenging Lightfoot. But he said that’s not why he’s pushing term limits now; he said just wants to hold Lightfoot to her own campaign promise.
By Fran Spielman
 