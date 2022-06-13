The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Chicago

Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies

Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, September 5, 2019.

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, September 5, 2019.

Sun-Times Media

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten on Monday announced that his 17-year-old daughter has died.

Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.

“The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time,” his office said.

The Democrat from Downers Grove Casten is seeking his third term in Congress in the newly drawn 6th District and is locked in a Democratic primary battle with fellow incumbent Rep. Marie Newman and another candidate, Charles Hughes.

Newman released a statement about the loss, calling it “devastating.” Her campaign is suspending all comparative campaign ads “immediately.”

Casten and his wife are the parents of two daughters.

Next Up In News
Chef Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
Tornado warning issued for Chicago, southern Cook County
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
Cook County to unveil new flag
9 takeaways from the 2nd Jan. 6 committee hearing: Spotlight on Trump’s ‘Big lie, big ripoff’
The Latest
Chef Erick Williams of Virtue Restaurant &amp; Bar took home the James Beard Award for best chef Great Lakes Region at the awards gala Monday night at the Lyric Opera House in Chicago.&nbsp;
Food and Restaurants
Chef Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards
Considered to be the Oscars of the culinary industry, the coveted awards each year honor the best chefs, restaurants, restaurateurs, mixologists, bakers, cookbook authors, food writers and more in the nation.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Heather Mack holds her baby in a cell while she talk with his relative before her trial on March 31, 2015 in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.
Chicago
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
Mack, who is being held in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, has been at the center of an international legal saga ever since the gruesome discovery of her mother’s body inside a suitcase outside the St. Regis Bali Resort on Aug. 12, 2014.
By Jon Seidel
 
A woman was found stabbed to death June 12, 2022, in East Garfield Park.
Crime
Man charged with fatally stabbing woman in East Garfield Park
Lamont Mathews, 23, is charged with one count of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The “Freedom” Flag was designed by student Jaime Fregoso and Martinez E-B, adjunct professor in Harper College Art Department.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County to unveil new flag
Almost 300 designs were submitted from students at 40 high schools throughout the county, and an appointed flag advisory panel narrowed the selection to six flags in March. The new flag will be showcased Tuesday.
By Manny Ramos
 
Video from an interview with Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, is played during a hearing by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 13, 2022
Politics
9 takeaways from the 2nd Jan. 6 committee hearing: Spotlight on Trump’s ‘Big lie, big ripoff’
The key quote on Monday was from former Attorney General Bob Barr on Trump’s election fraud claims: “If he really believes this stuff ... he’s become detached from reality.”
By Lynn Sweet
 