Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten on Monday announced that his 17-year-old daughter has died.

Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.

“The Casten family requests privacy, and we will be issuing no further comment during this heartbreaking time,” his office said.

The Democrat from Downers Grove Casten is seeking his third term in Congress in the newly drawn 6th District and is locked in a Democratic primary battle with fellow incumbent Rep. Marie Newman and another candidate, Charles Hughes.

Newman released a statement about the loss, calling it “devastating.” Her campaign is suspending all comparative campaign ads “immediately.”

Casten and his wife are the parents of two daughters.

