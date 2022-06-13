The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
3 people found dead in Round Lake Beach home, suspect arrested

Police didn’t release additional information but said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were injured in a crash in Round Lake Beach.

Sun-Times file

A homicide investigation is underway in suburban Round Lake Beach after three people were found dead inside a home Monday.

Officers performed a well-being check at the home about 1:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East Camden Lane and found three people dead inside, Round Lake Beach police said.

Illinois State Police said troopers attempted to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with the investigation on Interstate 57 and 115th Street. The suspect fled and crashed their vehicle in Joliet and was arrested.

No charges have been announced.

