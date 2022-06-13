3 people found dead in Round Lake Beach home, suspect arrested

A homicide investigation is underway in suburban Round Lake Beach after three people were found dead inside a home Monday.
Officers performed a well-being check at the home about 1:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East Camden Lane and found three people dead inside, Round Lake Beach police said.
Police didn’t release additional information but said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
Illinois State Police said troopers attempted to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with the investigation on Interstate 57 and 115th Street. The suspect fled and crashed their vehicle in Joliet and was arrested.
No charges have been announced.
