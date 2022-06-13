The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Suspect in custody after 3 people found dead inside Round Lake Beach home

Police didn’t release additional information but said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Suspect in custody after 3 people found dead inside Round Lake Beach home
Two people were injured in a crash in Round Lake Beach.

Sun-Times file

A homicide investigation is underway in suburban Round Lake Beach after three people were found dead inside a home Monday.

Officers performed a well-being check at the home about 1:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East Camden Lane and found three people dead inside, Round Lake Beach police said.

Police didn’t release additional information but said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Illinois State Police said troopers attempted to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with the investigation on Interstate 57 and 115th Street. The suspect fled and crashed their vehicle in Joliet and was taken into custody.

No charges have been announced.

Next Up In News
Tornado warnings send Chicagoans to basements as winds reach 90 mph in city
Ready for reform? Steele-Kaegi match for Cook County assessor revolves around calls for transparency, fairness
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Daley released from hospital, expected to fully recover from ‘neurological event’
Chicago’s Erick Williams wins best chef Great Lakes region at James Beard Awards
Custody of Heather Mack’s daughter back up in the air: Could she spend the summer in Bali?
The Latest
Former Cubs ace Yu Darvish started for the Padres in the opening game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Cubs notebook: Padres’ Yu Darvish returns to Wrigley Field, tornado warning delays game
Monday marked Yu Darvish’ first start at Wrigley Field since the Cubs traded him to the Padres after the 2020 season.
By Maddie Lee
 
Kari Steele, left, president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, in October; Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi, right, in March.
Elections
Ready for reform? Steele-Kaegi match for Cook County assessor revolves around calls for transparency, fairness
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi argues he has instituted key reforms in the relatively obscure office, but Democrat challenger Kari Steele, the president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, says he’s done more harm than good.
By Manny Ramos
 
Cubs lefty Eric Stout, a Glen Ellyn native, pitched for Saint Francis in high school.
Cubs
How Cubs’ Eric Stout made it back to MLB after four years, with his hometown team
The Cubs selected Stout from Triple-A on Monday, before the series opener against the Padres at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, 6th Congressional District, met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Suburban Chicago
Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter dies
Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
The Cubs’ Willson Contreras leads major-league catchers with 2.2 wins above replacement, as listed at Fangraphs.com.
Cubs
Willson Contreras, Ian Happ are Cubs’ only real chances for All-Star berth
Contreras and Happ have risen above the woeful state of the Cubs.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 