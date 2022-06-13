Suspect in custody after 3 people found dead inside Round Lake Beach home
Police didn’t release additional information but said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
A homicide investigation is underway in suburban Round Lake Beach after three people were found dead inside a home Monday.
Officers performed a well-being check at the home about 1:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East Camden Lane and found three people dead inside, Round Lake Beach police said.
Police didn’t release additional information but said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
Illinois State Police said troopers attempted to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with the investigation on Interstate 57 and 115th Street. The suspect fled and crashed their vehicle in Joliet and was taken into custody.
No charges have been announced.
Ready for reform? Steele-Kaegi match for Cook County assessor revolves around calls for transparency, fairness
The Latest
Monday marked Yu Darvish’ first start at Wrigley Field since the Cubs traded him to the Padres after the 2020 season.
Ready for reform? Steele-Kaegi match for Cook County assessor revolves around calls for transparency, fairness
Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi argues he has instituted key reforms in the relatively obscure office, but Democrat challenger Kari Steele, the president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago, says he’s done more harm than good.
The Cubs selected Stout from Triple-A on Monday, before the series opener against the Padres at Wrigley Field.
Casten’s congressional office released a statement Monday evening announcing that Gwen Casten, age 17, passed away. His office didn’t provide any further details about the death.
Contreras and Happ have risen above the woeful state of the Cubs.