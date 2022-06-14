Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report: Perch & frog openers, drum, bass, kings, coho, bluegill

Perch season reopening on Illinois’ Lake Michigan on Thursday, June 16, and Illinois’ frog (bullfrogs only) season opening Wednesday, June 15, lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report; plus summer is truly here and with it a variety of options for fishing around Chicago.

Isaac Biggerstaff, a young kayak angler, messaged on Instagram the photo at the top and this on Sunday from Michigan City, Indiana after kayak fishing for skamania steelhead there:

And a [@#$@#$] huge drum

LAKEFRONT PERCH

Season reopens Thursday, June 16, on the waters of Illinois’ Lake Michigan.

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season opens Wednesday, June 15, and runs through Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limit eight, possession limit 16.

ILLINOIS’ FREE FISHING DAYS

Illinois Free Fishing Days are Friday, June 17, to Monday, June 20. No fishing license or stamps are needed; other regulations apply.

FISHING DERBY

There is an “Outdoors Day Fishing Derby” from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 18, at Busse Woods. Got to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSekIJQCJGUZXYN5CwhUdVsTBNFQ2FaovV8WZ-9NxHpsUHgtfw/viewform

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Bridgeport, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, and the Northerly Island Visitor Center.

Readers suggest SpotHero app downtown. Otherwise, here are some basics: Foster (free street parking or pay lot); Montrose (now a mix of metered and free street parking); Belmont (pay lots on north and south sides); Diversey (pay lot or street parking); DuSable Harbor (pay lot or fisherman’s lot); Northerly Island/Burnham Harbor (meters, pay lot or fisherman’s lot); 31st/Burnham (meter parking between McCormick Place and 31st Street Harbor); Oakwood/39th (meters); 63rd Street/Casino Pier (pay lot); Steelworkers Park (free street parking at east end of 87th); Cal Park (free parking).

AREA LAKES

It’s summer and there are lots of options when fishing.

Bob France with a big crappie from Fish Lake Beach in Volo. Provided

Bob France messaged the photo above and this on Friday:

A very nice 17 inch crappie on a pink jig with a white twister tail at Fish Lake Beach in Volo IL

Jesse Granato with a good largemouth bass from Maple Lake. Provided

Former alderman Jesse Granato messaged the photo above and this:

Wacky Rig Sweet Potato Pie Color. Maple Lake Willow Springs. 4 1/2 Lb 22 Inches! 06/07/22

BoRabb Williams texted on Monday:

Blue gills are hitting Everywhere in CCFP.... Park Districts too.... silver bass in the Harbors and Calumet River with smallmouth bass and Catfish are Very active in the evenings!!

Rob Abouchar (right) with a friend doubling up with largemouth bass on Island Lake. Provided

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale After a fantastic trip to millelacs lake for big bass and pike I brought the boat back home for a guide trip. I took a friend of my Brother in law out for a few hours Sunday morning.Blake and his Son Cameron a college sophomore caught 10 nice bass between them. All of their fish were caught on wacky rigged worms and senkos in green pumpkin black with red or green glitter. I caught some nice bass from under docks when Blake and Cameron couldn’t skip under them. Cameron and I doubled up and we tried fir a triple but couldn’t get it...maybe next time. After the trip I caught some nice fish out deeper by the weedlline on a black n blue Bitsy Bug with sawed off senko for a trailer. Next up a quick trip to Merrill and the Wisconsin river with Matt Homey Centanno. Hopefully some topwater action for Smallmouth will be going and I’m still looking for that Muskie on a senko. On the music front it was a great set by Midnight Mileon Saturday at Quunnstock. Great sets also turned in by my boy Larry lixx and the Lixx project, Earthmother, and a fantastic Stevie Ray Vaughn type band who’s name escapes me. And we have joe the Grasseater Schatz coming in this Wednesday to do the back ups for the Conscious Rockers album. Some of the re mixes sound great. The first show is june Saturday 25th at Tighthead brewing in Mundelein.Then two shows at Montrose beach Dock on friday july 8th and Sunday august 7th.Then one more at Racine beachside Oasis Saturday August 13th. Hopefully we will have CD’s and T’s for the shows next month. Tight lines and good health! Rob

Pete Lamar’s daughter with a Tenkara-caught bluegill. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, There was some pretty good fishing to be had last week.It may have changed as of Monday with the extreme heat. In the local stillwaters, we never fished sub surface:poppers only.Fish, both bass and bluegills, were very active.A wide range of sizes.TheTenkara-caught bluegill in the image was probably the biggest one of the week.There was a day mid-week when I caught more largemouths than bluegills on the same small popper.One thing I noticed was that some of my usual locations are getting tougher to access due to shoreline and in-water vegetation.Things have grown rapidly in the last week or two. . . . Stay cool. Pete

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on hybrid catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CALUMET SYSTEM

BoRabb Williams texted on Monday:

Blue gills are hitting Everywhere in CCFP.... Park Districts too.... silver bass in the Harbors and Calumet River with smallmouth bass and Catfish are Very active in the evenings!!

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said bluegill are very good in shallows on ice jigs and waxies under small bobbers or floats, or try poppers; with this heat, try white bass coming up higher in the column over deeper water toward evening with Mepps spinners or light jigs with small minnows; walleye are fair in current areas best with leeches on Lindy rigs; in this heat, catfish good, even shallow in hot water, best on stinkbait, crawlers or cutbait.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: The Stratton Lock and Dam has normal daily operating hours of 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30.

COOLING LAKES

Braidwood, LaSalle and Heidecke are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DELAVAN LAKE

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 6/13/22 through 6/20/22 Walleye fishing has been very good this week. There are two patterns that are effective. The first pattern is casting crankbaits down the weed lines. The other is fishing lindy rigs or split shot rigs using leeches or nightcrawlers. Most of the success is during the first hour of daylight or the first few hours after sunset. Some of my best luck this week was off of the Yacht Club or Assembly Park. Some shore action has been occurring off the docks near the Yacht Club. Keep in mind that you do need permission to fish there. The best depth of water has been 16-18 ft. Smallmouth bass are being caught amongst the walleyes. The bass I caught last week were all over 16 inches. Leeches seem to work the best. The best location was by the Village Supper Club or in front of the yellow Frank Lloyd Wright house. The best depth was 16-18 ft. of water. Largemouth bass fishing has been really good. Some of the bass are being caught on the deep weed lines fishing Texas rigged worms or lizards. This seems to be producing most of the action. The weed points seem to have the largest concentration of fish. Look for the fish in areas such as the Island or by Assembly Park. Dock fishermen are also having very good success. I prefer using nightcrawlers around the docks. The best locations are by the motor outwash areas. The boat docks I prefer are the deeper 7-9 ft. docks. The green slimy weeds are dying off which makes dock fishing a bit tougher. Crappies action has been outstanding. The only problem I’ve had was finding the larger fish. Most of the fish I’ve been catching are in the 6-7 inch range, which are too small to keep. I’ve been working the deeper weeds in 12-15 ft. The fish are suspending anywhere between 2 and 10 ft. down. One of the keys to locating the crappies is looking for active surface feeding fish. I’ve been fishing almost the entire south shore with about equal success everywhere. Bluegill fishing has been excellent also. Some of the bluegills are in the 3-4 ft. range spawning; others are still out in the deep waters 22-26 ft. preparing to spawn. To catch the deeper fish, a good locator is a necessity. For the deep fish I’ve been straight lining beneath the boat leaf worms or red worms. The shallow fish can be caught on bobbers and a small hook. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063.

DES PLAINES RIVER

Cameron Prokop and Tommy Shumowsky fishing the Illinois BASS Nation junior state championship on Day 1 on the Des Plaines River. Tim Prokop

Joe Sanderson messaged the photo above, taken by Tim Prokop, of Day 1 leaders Cameron Prokop and Tommy Shumowsky, who finished second in the Illinois BASS Nation juniors state championship on the Des Plaines. With that finish, they advanced to nationals in July for the second year.

Good smallmouth bass from the Des Plaines River, provided by Ken Sweda. Provided

Ken Sweda emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, The Des Plaines continues its amazing recovery. Here’s one of the 30+ smallies my buddy and I caught on a recent trip. It’s incredible what clean water legislation and a concerted effort to manage wastewater has done. I recently found a discussion on a chatboard from 2013 where a fellow described rarely even seeing a smallmouth on a particular stretch of the DPR, and just 9 years later it’s an absolute factory. Please continue to encourage your readers to take care of our resources, and to implore our elected officials to so the same. Tight lines, Ken Sweda

DOWNSTATE

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Open through Sept. 5. Closed Mondays, except for Memorial Day and July 4. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

POWERTON: Summer hours are 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Hours are sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Pete’s Lamar’s first redhorse on a fly, caught from the Fox River. Provided

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, There was some pretty good fishing to be had last week.It may have changed as of Monday with the extreme heat. . . . As far as moving water, I only went out to the Fox mainly to practice some two-handed casting (not sure why as it will be close to four months before I’m doing any salmon fishing in Lake Michigan tribs).At this stage of my fishing career, I don’t experience a lot of firsts.But I got one on Saturday:a river redhorse sucker on the Spey rod.It actually ate a minnow pattern-the fly is visible in its mouth in the attached image. Stay cool. Pete

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva Fishing Report 6/13/22 through 6/20/22 This past week fishing was up and down. The earlier half of the week the fish were very active and by mid-week fishing was slow. Largemouth bass fishing has been the most consistent bite on the lake. The fish are in the weeds or in the shallows spawning. Most of the fish are being caught in 8-10 ft. of water. The best location has been the buoys in Lake Geneva and west of Linn Pier. Live bait fishermen using nightcrawlers are having more consistent catches. Pre-rigged worms, purple or black, have also been working on the fish in the weeds. Sight fishermen are having success flipping jigs and grubs on the spawning beds. Most of the sight fishing that I saw this weekend was in Geneva Bay in the 10-12 ft depth range. Smallmouth bass have been kind of sporadic. Some days you can catch a bunch and the next day they are gone. My best luck last week was fishing nightcrawlers in 8-10 ft. of water. Some of the fish I’ve caught still had spawn in them and others were completely spawned out. The smallmouth chasing pods of minnows have been very easy to catch. The best bait has been either a jerk bait or free floating a nightcrawler. The hit has been very subtle. There has been some success fishing top water lures, like the Pop-R or the chug bug. The chrome and blue or chrome and black have been the best color type. Crappies are being caught and in pretty good numbers. They are starting to move out into a little deeper water. They are in the 12-15 ft. depth range. The best bait has been either small minnows fished with slip bobbers or the clear tube jigs 1/32 oz. The best location has been by the Geneva Inn or west of Conference Point by the buoys. Another spot that shouldn’t be overlooked is the east side of Williams Bay. Rock Bass and Bluegills are literally everywhere throughout the lake. The best depth of water has been 8-15 ft. of water. Nightcrawlers are producing most of the fish. It isn’t hard to go through 10-12 dozen nightcrawlers in a 4-hour guide party. I caught most of the larger rock bass west of Linn Pier. Walleye fishing has been very good. I’ve only heard of one fish caught and it was on the deep break in front of Elgin club in 18 ft. of water. With warmer water, Walleye fishing should improve. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Mike Bailey of Mount Prospect with a 4-pound largemouth bass on a guide outing with Mike Norris. Provided

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 6/13/2022 Mike Norris Big Green Lake – White bass are the hot ticket right now on Big Green.Try fishing spinners, grubs, or small crankbaits out along the weed edge on the Heidel Bar.Smallmouth bass are bedding but the bite has been inconsistent.Last Saturday, 19.04 lbs. was the top weight in Angler Choice Wisconsin tournament.Walleyes are still active in 9 to 15 feet of water.Try trolling spinners over the weed tops or crankbaits along the weed edge. Fox lake – Largemouth bass have spawning and are locating in and around emerging weed beds in The Jug and in the Government Area.I guided customers to 215 bass up to 4 lbs. in five guide trips last week.Northern pike are good on Chatterbaits.Panfishing is excellent right now.Bluegills are on their spawning beds.Try shoreline areas in the Government and around Birchwood or Elmwood Islands. To book me for a guide trip reach out to me via my Facebook page at mike.norris.7773 or email me through my website atwww.comecatchsmallmouth.com

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Nicole Pierce with a Heidecke Lake walleye. Provided by James Baranski

James Baranski emailed the photo above and this on Friday, while he fished with Nicole Pierce and Antonio Martinez:

Hi Dale, hit Heidecki today Friday June 10. Walleye there decent, caught half dozen or so keepers landing about 20. Had that pesky musky hit one of the baits but the floro snapped. Also a few crappie, stripers, smallies and had a 4 plus largemouth unbutton at the boat. Walleye and stripers be hitting on Flkr shad trolling about 2.8mph. Not a bad day as it was totally calm in the a.m. then the winds started up in the afternoon. Tight lines

Victor Blackful with a white bass from shore at Heidecke Lake. Provided

Victor Blackful emailed the photo above and this:

Good Afternoon Dale If you enjoy fishing from shore Iwould recommend you hit the lake between 4pm and 6pm. Some really nice white bass on big minnows and a few walleye as well just west of the bridge. Nightcrawlers will get you the smaller white bass. If your looking for a tasty dinner you cant beat fresh white bass filets.

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

George Peters emailed the photo below and this:

Hi Dale, back on the kkk this weekend after a 3 musky trip to Wisconsin. River a bit high but fish active near banks on spinners, craw cranks, and plastic. Coming heat will make bass go to fast water. G. Peters P. S. A rare Largemouth from the main river. Most are caught in backwater areas.

George Peters hoists a largemouth bass from the main part of the Kankakee River. Provided

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

For shore anglers, it is waiting on Thursday when perch season reopens.

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted that report is pretty same as last week, there’s some smallmouth and pike activity around the harbors; and when conditions are right drum on the Horseshoe on softshells and hardshells.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said that out of Chicago coho are better and there’s a few lake trout; “lots of bait around, any minute it will start going crazy;” best in 70-100 straight off Navy Pier and north. Out of North Point, straight out and south to Waukegan in 120-200 some nice coho, “tons of bait up here, too,” and the occasional king or steelhead on coho program of Dodgers and flies, surface to 50 deep.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said boats are struggling transitioning from flys to spoons; salmon out in 100 and all over the place (follow your graph) coho, occasional king and lakers. “Nice class of coho this year.”

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Hi Dale Fishing definitely slowed this week off Waukegan. It was a little puzzling as there was a ton of bait and good water temperature. The coho and chinook are scattered from 45 feet to all the way over 200 feet. Our personal best area was 90 to 110 feet but most of the fleet was doing ok in 40 to 60 feet. The fish and bait was being moved by strong currents and just would not hold in an area long. The best bet for trollers is to quickly turn back over an area if you get a few hits. After a few passes the area will dry up and you must then hunt for a new area. For best rigs, stubby dodgers with big Aqua flies from Jimmy Fly and Smokin Fish Tackle on divers run 30 to 50 feet out and down riggers in the top 50 feet have been by far the best for us. Lake Michigan Angler Oz flies have been the best for many other boats. Capt. Scott Wolfe schooloffishcharters.com 630-341-0550

Then Monday afternoon, he emailed the photo below and this:

Well. Look what’s trying to hide under my bow.

Capt. Scott Wolfe noticed this big northern pike under his boat in Waukegan. Provided

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Mladenik of bigsmallmouthbass.com emailed:

June 4 -11 Fishing Report The key to locating post-spawn river smallmouth is finding food. This past week we caught quality smallouth on the Menominee River. Read Report Smallmouth on the Menominee River will move into the summer pattern by the end of the month. Expect the topwater bite to heat up with the weather. Should be an excellent summer on the river. I still have some open June & July Dates Get Ready For Topwater Smallmouth Book A Trip Now !

MINNESOTA

Kyle with a nice 24 1/4-inch walleye caught on a slip bobber and leech in 29 feet of water. Provided by McQuoid’s Inn

Justin Lederer emailed the photo above and this from McQuoid’s Inn in Isle, Minn.:

Justin Lederer checking in from McQuoids inn mille Lacs lake. The walleye bite is starting to finally pick up old fashion slip bobber and leeches still the best producing the daytime by it has been real shallow 8 to 12 feet off of the edge rock piles and weed lines. In the evening 26 to 32 feet off of gravel bars rock and more transitions.The small mouth that been in the middle of spawn Ned Riggs tube jigs and the Alabama rig have been producing well. Also dragon 4 to 5 inch suckers around the rock piles of weed urges and then also producing well.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a good crappie from northern Wisconsin. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this weeks fishing. Northern Wisconsin-water temps are in the mid 60’s and will climb with the weeks forecast of warmer temps. Smallmouth have been excellent as some are staging, bedding, and post spawn. Best baits have been jerkbaits, Berkley little generals, and wacky rigged generals. Crappie are done spawning. Look for good concentrations of fish in taller coontail. Best bait has been an IJO Plastics twister tail twitched through the weeds under a slip float. Bluegill are good as some are still on beds. Work plastics under a slip float to take the active biters. Largemouth are starting to cruise shorelines during the sunny midday hours. Throwing wacky rigged plastics will take good numbers. Northern have been good but running on the smaller side working lipless crankbaits and Mepps spinners in areas of emerging weeds. Here is the nature pic of the week [below].A loon saying hello. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

A loon in northern Wisconsin for the nature photo of the week. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

A consistent weather pattern the past week has helped anglers pattern the fish as well.The gradual rising of the area’s lake surface temps, while relatively cool, has continued the good weed bites for those species utilizing the new growth. Walleye:Very Good – Bite swinging more towards leeches, but minnows still producing.Fish scattered throughout cabbage beds, so spend the time to sift through with a quality weedless jig such as the Invasion or Jacks weedless.3 paddle takes on a 1/8 oz jig ripped through cabbage flats of 5-8’ also effective.Stomach contents of some Walleyes showed soft shelled crayfish, a tip to use orange, brown or red jigs.Slip float rigs to fish leeches scoring nicely worked a foot off bottom. Smallmouth Bass:Very Good-Good – Some bedding fish deep, but most signs say they are finishing up.Still, tube jigs, Ned rigs and Wacky Worms accounting for lots of action.Twitching Husky Jerks and X-Raps also tops in 6-12’ breaks outside spawning areas. Northern Pike:Very Good-Good – Pike active in same weed beds as Walleye.Use larger suckers or chubs under floats or on jigs with leaders.Spinnerbaits, chatterbaits and 4 swimbaits all working well during the past week also. Bluegill:Very Good-Good - Reports of colonies (beds) on smaller lakes with other reports of suspended fish in 15-18’ in the larger lakes (bug hatches may be contributing to the suspending fish).Small leeches are tops, they stay on the hook well and are usually good for multiple fish.Worms, tiny jigs and even small Crappie minnows working as well as flys, we hear from the purists.One thing you won’t find up here this season is thunderbugs (dragonfly larvae), a Bluegill and Perch favorite.Seems there is a lack of collectors for these panfish staples. Largemouth Bass:Good – Most anglers targeting Smallies, but Largemouth are cruising the shallows.With forecast for heat this week (breaking 90 degrees 6/14 and 6/19) watch for bedding to take off!Wacky Worming and jig with creatures tops! Crappie:Good – With spawn over, target tall, narrow leaf cabbage in 7-12’.Fan cast small spinners, 2 twister tails or Kalin Crappie Scrubs to locate fish.Target by counting down and slowly flicking lures or suspend small minnows under floats.Don’t be surprised to find females with eggs.The eggs will be very mushy as the cold snaps a month ago messed up the spawn.These fish will reabsorb these eggs. Musky:Good – Cool water temps has given way for many anglers to have success with live suckers.Casting twitchbaits, 500 series bucktails and small rubber over new cabbage working well. Yellow Perch:Good – As with most fish right now, the 6-12’ greenest weeds is best.Medium fatheads and leeches good bets. Forecasted highs could change things soon, especially for Walleye anglers as reports of some mayfly hatches have started.As more insects and minnows fill the water, it will make for some more competition for anglers offering. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Jason “Special One” Le emailed the photo above and this afternoon from Michigan City:

97 degrees Skamania lol

Isaac Biggerstaff with a pair of skamania steelhead from around Michigan City, Indiana. Provided

Isaac Biggerstaff, a young kayak angler, messaged on Instagram photos, including the one that tops this MFR and the one above, and this on Sunday:

Got 2 more skams And a [@#$@#$] huge drum Orange j-13 and a red brads thin fin Creek has been on fire

BoRabb Williams texted on Monday:

. . . Big gills at Cedar Lake and Lake George Indiana

A successful outing on Triplecatch Charters out of Indiana in southern Lake Michigan. Provided by Capt. Rich Sleziak

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted the photo above and this:

Fishing in 65 to 80 ft straight out of burns ditch has been steady lots of trout with coho mixed in with a king and a steelhead here and there. Dodgers and flys best but some fish on mini spindoctors and flys and few fish on spoons. Steelhead still being caught off the pier in Michigan city and portage using crawlers and shrimp under bobbers and few casting spoons. Lots of bluegill being caught at area lakes and ponds using red wigglers and crickets. Catfish at dark in burns ditch and deep river using triple s stinkbait and cut skipjack. Few perch being caught outside the mudd line out of burns ditch. Not many people trying but it is time to go.

Christina Petrites at Stan’s Bait & Tackle Center in Hammond emailed:

Hi, Dale! I certainly hope you & your family are preparing to stay cool for this upcoming BRUTAL heat! Well, at least this weekend will be a welcome-albeit short-reprieve of coolness; I know the anglers will be taking full advantage! Fishing in general has slowed down a bit on Lake Michigan, with the recent fluctuation & sudden uptick in temperature. You know the old saying:When the cottonwood flies, the fishing dies. Well, at this very moment, thatadage of yore is ringing quite true. Trollers are still able to catch fish,just not in as great of numbers. Spoons still remain the bait of choice, with chartreuse & yellows hands-down working the best. Perch fishing hasn’t picked up much. Anglers targeting these fish on Lake Michigan in the slips, by Gary Lighthouse,& in local ponds are finding it quite challenging. Those meeting with some degree of success have been using spikes, red worms, & rosy reds. River fishing for Catfish , Smallmouth Bass, & Walleye is proving moderately successful at this time, provided the given climate.Catfish anglers have been netting some good catches as of late at Pine Lake, Dowling Park, & Wolf Lake; baits of choice have been skipjack, shad, mealworms, & hornworms.Bass have proven a bit less challenging, with places like Hammond Marina, the Little Calumet, & the Kankakee holding out as hotspots; golden roaches, rosy reds, & nightcrawlers have been working wonders.Walleye have been steady, with anglers at Wolf Lake especially prevailing; the best baits by far have been jumbo leeches & nightcrawlers, & fathead minnows. The inland lakes are producing good numbers of both Bluegill & some late-season Crappie; small leeches, crickets, & beemoths have been meeting with the most success.

ONTARIO, CANADA

Bob Johnson with his personal-best smallmouth bass, caught in Ontario. Provided

Bob Johnson, who regularly contributes reports from the Kankakee River and Heidecke Lake and such, sent this from Ontario:

Hi Dale - spending a week in Northeastern Canada and wanted to share this PB 5 lb Smallmouth Bass. This trophy hit a strike King 1/4,oz jig with creature hawg trailer and the fight was every bit as good as you could imagine. Catch and Release!!

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

James Baranski with a good largemouth bass from Shabbona Lake. Provided

James Baranski messaged the photo above and this on Sunday:

Hi Dale, Shabonna bass report Sunday, June 12. Bass were spotty, here and there but managed about 30. Bass are certainly in post spawn mode and this weeks warm temperatures will get them moving for sure l. Expect some excellent bass fishing as they will start feeding up. On a side note, lost a bass of a lifetime. Over 7 pounds. I had her next to my boat and she made a b-line to the trolling motor on spot lock. Snap! And crap. Here are a few highlights.

T.J. at Boondocks reported walleye biting close to sundown and after sundown shallow; crappie will be moving deeper with the heat; bass hitting anything, more along the banks fairly shallow; hybrids being caught on chicken liver; catfish hitting shallow on crawlers off the bottom; bluegill shallow; water will be warming through the 70s.

Summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Bait Shop is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; restaurant, 11-8 daily.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Scott DeCore (left) with the bounty that from captainging “Hawg Gone” to first in early June at the 2022 Racine SU Open. Provided by Jose Guiterrez

Jose Guiterrez messaged the photo above of Scott DeCore (left), who captained “Hawg Gone” to first in early June at the 2022 Racine SU Open.

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said walleye are good in the river; a few steelhead being caught off the pier, fishing is slow for boaters.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.