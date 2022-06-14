The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Tennis Sports

U.S. Open will let Russian and Belarussian players compete

U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr said the USTA Board had a “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”

By  Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
   
SHARE U.S. Open will let Russian and Belarussian players compete
Daniil Medvedev and other Russian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open.

Daniil Medvedev and other Russian players will be allowed to compete at the U.S. Open.

Elise Amendola/AP

The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes.

U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr, whose group runs the U.S. Open, said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.”

Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag — an arrangement that’s been used at various tennis tournaments around the world, including the French Open, which ended June 5.

Since Russia began its attacks on Ukraine in February, Russian athletes have been prevented from taking part in many sports, including soccer’s World Cup qualifying playoffs. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion.

Russia also was held out of international team events in tennis, the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup. It was the reigning champion in both.

The All England Club, where main-draw play for Wimbledon starts on June 27, announced in April it would bar all Russians and Belarusians from its fields — which means the man currently ranked No. 1, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, is not eligible to participate.

The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29 in New York.

Next Up In Sports
Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July
Breaking down the state’s top high school basketball juniors
Serena Williams will play Wimbledon this year
Andrew Wiggins pushes Warriors to brink of NBA title
Lance Lynn returns, Jose Abreu homers twice as White Sox open trip with win over Tigers
Greed is golf: LIV seems filthy rich; it also seems modern
The Latest
Caterpillar earth moving equipment is displayed at Patten Industries on April 24, 2006 in Elmhurst, Illinois.&nbsp;
Business
Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
The manufacturer of construction and mining equipment has been based in Deerfield since 2017 but has long been identified with Peoria.
By David Roeder
 
BTS arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on in April in Las Vegas. The group says they are taking time to focus on solo projects.
Music
BTS plan for solo projects is not a hiatus, record label says
A statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, said they’ll still be working on projects as a group, as well as individually.
By Associated Press
 
A Russian court extended the&nbsp;pretrial detention for Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner until at least July 2, according to TASS, a Russian state media service.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended to July
It is the second time in a month that Griner’s custody has been extended. On May 13, a judge denied a request for her to be placed in home detention.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
John Cuneo, who worked in creative services at WGN, died at 58.
Obituaries
John Cuneo, Chicago writer and producer, dead at 58
Mr. Cuneo will be remembered by family and friends as creative, caring — and always ready with a joke.
By Josephine Stratman
 
A Chicago police helicopter hovers outside Guaranteed Rate Field in October before Game 3 of the American League division series between the White Sox and Houston Astros.
The Watchdogs
More helicopters eyed as a tool for Chicago police to fight carjackings, other crimes
Chicago police officials say they ‘anticipate’ acquiring two helicopters and might use private donations to help pay for them. First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said it would be ‘ideal’ to have a much larger fleet, like Los Angeles has.
By Frank Main
 