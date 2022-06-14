Union Station opens as an early voting site for suburban Cook County voters

Suburban Cook County voters can cast ballots early for the June 28 primary at Union Station.

Illinois’ upcoming election marks the second time the station served as an early-voting site for suburban voters — the 2020 presidential election was the first — through their partnership with Amtrak.

The station’s Founders Room opened Tuesday morning as a space for commuters to vote, drop off mail-in ballots or register to vote, joining more than 50 other locations that have opened this week for early voting. There will be eight polling booths available at Union Station’s Vote Center.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. only for Cook County’s suburban voters.

In addition to the polling station, The County Clerk’s Office has also launched a new webpage called “Trusted Source” on their website to give voters information on election processes such as voting by mail as a way to combat misinformation regarding elections.

Sally Daly, a spokesperson for the Cook County Clerk’s Office, said it is always looking to expand voting flexibility so suburbanites can fit it into their schedules.

