The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Union Station opens as an early voting site for suburban Cook County voters

The station will be open seven days a week for commuters to cast their ballots up until Election Day on June 28.

By  Jordan Perkins
   
SHARE Union Station opens as an early voting site for suburban Cook County voters
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough announced Tuesday morning that Union Station would serve as a polling location for suburban commuters.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough announced Tuesday morning that Union Station would serve as a polling location for suburban commuters.

Provided

Suburban Cook County voters can cast ballots early for the June 28 primary at Union Station.

Illinois’ upcoming election marks the second time the station served as an early-voting site for suburban voters — the 2020 presidential election was the first — through their partnership with Amtrak.

The station’s Founders Room opened Tuesday morning as a space for commuters to vote, drop off mail-in ballots or register to vote, joining more than 50 other locations that have opened this week for early voting. There will be eight polling booths available at Union Station’s Vote Center.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. only for Cook County’s suburban voters.

In addition to the polling station, The County Clerk’s Office has also launched a new webpage called “Trusted Source” on their website to give voters information on election processes such as voting by mail as a way to combat misinformation regarding elections.

Sally Daly, a spokesperson for the Cook County Clerk’s Office, said it is always looking to expand voting flexibility so suburbanites can fit it into their schedules.

Next Up In News
EF-0 tornado hit Roselle, supercell thunderstorm ripped through Chicago with 90 mph gusts
Downstate Republicans battle to reclaim — and freshen up — ‘outdated’ secretary of state’s office
Cook County’s new flag is revealed
Midway temps soar to 100 degrees, Wednesday will climb into high 90s and can be deadly: city leaders
Cyclist hit by Chicago cop awarded $2.25 million from jury
Caterpillar pulls up headquarters stakes, heads for Texas
The Latest
Lance Lynn pitches against the Tigers Monday in Detroit.
White Sox
‘Miscommunication’ sparked exchange with Lynn, White Sox coach Joe McEwing says
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
AP22162042872424.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s defensive improvement continues, but team has yet to play its best
The Sky’s turnovers and second-chance points allowed have contributed significantly to their four losses. They’re averaging 17.5 turnovers and giving up a league-worst 21.8 points off turnovers in those games.
By Annie Costabile
 
The health benefits of sprouts include improved digestion of both carbohydrates and proteins.&nbsp;
Taste
Tiny sprouts provide big nutrition
Eating nutrient-dense sprouts and microgreens would be especially helpful for the 9 in 10 U.S. adults who, based on federal survey data, don’t consume adequate amounts of vegetables.
By American Heart Association News
 
Republican candidates&nbsp;for&nbsp;Illinois secretary of state: state Rep. Dan Brady (left) and former U.S. Attorney&nbsp;for&nbsp;Central Illinois John C. Milhiser.
Elections
Downstate Republicans battle to reclaim — and freshen up — ‘outdated’ secretary of state’s office
Bloomington state Rep. Dan Brady and former federal prosecutor John Milhiser each say they’ve demonstrated the ability to rack up bipartisan support during lengthy, distinguished careers in central Illinois political circles.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cook County’s new flag, revealed Tuesday, was designed by Drew Duffy, a student at Glenbrook South High School who took part in a flag design contest.
Suburban Chicago
Cook County’s new flag is revealed
A Y shape that symbolizes the Chicago’s River’s split at Wolf Point anchors the new flag. Its green outline symbolizes nature and the county’s forest preserves.
By Mitch Dudek
 