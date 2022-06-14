Police release new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018

Chicago police have released new video footage from the hours before pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles went missing in October 2018.

On the night of Oct. 2, 2018, video footage shows Coles, then 26 and three months pregnant, entering her home in the 8100 block of South Vernon Avenue. She later leaves the home, with a man police identified as a person of interest, and drove away.

Minutes later, video footage shows Coles getting money out of an ATM. An hour later, her vehicle stops in another part of the city and the person of interest exits the passenger side seat, but no one leaves the driver's side.

Kierra Coles was three months pregnant when she was last seen on October 18, 2018. The Chicago Police Department is seeking information that could lead to Kierra's whereabouts. For almost four years, her family has been seeking answers. pic.twitter.com/lSrggk0BQk — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) June 14, 2022

The next day the person of interest parks Coles’ vehicle near her apartment and exits alone with “unknown items” before getting into his own vehicle parked out front.

On Oct. 4, Coles’ mother Karen Phillips asked police to search her apartment, but she was not found.

Officers said the person of interest gave varied accounts of what occurred that night.

“The worst thing a parent can go through is not knowing if their child is safe, warm, fed,” Phillips said in new a video released by CPD. “I need help from anybody out there watching this to help bring Kierra home.”

The Chicago Police Department said it is committed to finding out what happened to Coles and has asked anyone with information is asked to submit tips to CPDTip.com.