The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

Police release new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018

Kierra Coles, then 26 and three months pregnant, was last seen leaving her apartment on Oct. 2, 2018.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Police release new video of pregnant postal worker missing since 2018
Police have released video footage of Kierra Coles taking money out of an ATM hours before she went missing on Oct. 2, 2018.

Police have released video footage of Kierra Coles taking money out of an ATM hours before she went missing on Oct. 2, 2018.

Chicago police

Chicago police have released new video footage from the hours before pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles went missing in October 2018.

On the night of Oct. 2, 2018, video footage shows Coles, then 26 and three months pregnant, entering her home in the 8100 block of South Vernon Avenue. She later leaves the home, with a man police identified as a person of interest, and drove away.

Minutes later, video footage shows Coles getting money out of an ATM. An hour later, her vehicle stops in another part of the city and the person of interest exits the passenger side seat, but no one leaves the driver's side.

The next day the person of interest parks Coles’ vehicle near her apartment and exits alone with “unknown items” before getting into his own vehicle parked out front.

On Oct. 4, Coles’ mother Karen Phillips asked police to search her apartment, but she was not found.

Officers said the person of interest gave varied accounts of what occurred that night.

“The worst thing a parent can go through is not knowing if their child is safe, warm, fed,” Phillips said in new a video released by CPD. “I need help from anybody out there watching this to help bring Kierra home.”

The Chicago Police Department said it is committed to finding out what happened to Coles and has asked anyone with information is asked to submit tips to CPDTip.com.

Next Up In News
Midway temps soar to 100 degrees, and Wednesday’s could reach high 90s; but for some, the hot days are just right
Students joyous, sad as momentous CPS school year wraps for the summer
Union Station opens as an early voting site for suburban Cook County voters
EF-0 tornado hit Roselle, supercell thunderstorm ripped through Chicago with 90 mph gusts
Downstate Republicans battle to reclaim — and freshen up — ‘outdated’ secretary of state’s office
Cook County’s new flag is revealed
The Latest
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks makes his first start in two weeks against the Padres at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs squander Kyle Hendricks’ first start in two weeks, lose to Padres
The Cubs skipped Hendricks’ last turn in the rotation to manage shoulder fatigue.
By Maddie Lee
 
Andrew Vaughn had four hits and walked Tuesday.
White Sox
Cease, Vaughn, pen without Hendriks lift White Sox to second straight victory
Dylan Cease improved to 10-0 lifetime against the Tigers and Andrew Vaughn tied a career high with four hits.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Xavier Perez sits with his wife, Paty Diaz, at Montrose Beach on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Weather
Midway temps soar to 100 degrees, and Wednesday’s could reach high 90s; but for some, the hot days are just right
“We clock in here like it’s our job,” said a Humboldt Park woman who spent Tuesday at Montrose Beach with her husband.
By Mitch DudekDavid Struett, and 2 more
 
Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly is one of three Cubs starters on the 15-day IL.
Cubs
Cubs’ Drew Smyly ‘ahead of schedule,’ hopes to return before All-Star break
The left-hander is on the 15-day injured list with a strained right oblique.
By Maddie Lee
 
Students and staff enjoy a burgers and other foods to celebrate the last day of school at Peace and Education Coalition Alternative High School at 4946 S. Paulina St in Back of the Yards, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
Education
Students joyous, sad as momentous CPS school year wraps for the summer
At the end of a year that marked most students’ return to in-person learning after two of the most challenging years in American education history, students seemed to have gained a new appreciation for school.
By Nader Issa
 