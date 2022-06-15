The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Theater Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

‘1619’ stage musical creator: ‘Black history is American history’

“1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical,” launched in 2019, now looks to expand nationally following a run in Chicago to celebrate Juneteenth.

By  Mariah Rush
   
SHARE ‘1619’ stage musical creator: ‘Black history is American history’
Monique Whittington contemplates what it means to truly be an American&nbsp;during a performance of&nbsp;“1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical.”

Monique Whittington contemplates what it means to truly be an American during a performance of “1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical.” The musical will run at the Vittum Theater in Chicago over Juneteenth weekend.

Daveed Holmes

In 2018, Ted Williams III, a political science professor at City Colleges of Chicago, decided to take a well-timed sabbatical. The Ashburn resident spent his time off mulling over how to commemorate the 400-year anniversary of African Americans’ arrival in America.

The first instinct, as a scholar, would be some sort of academic conference detailing that history, beginning in 1619.

“I started working on it, and then I said, ‘This is not what I want to do,’” Williams, 45, says with a laugh.

Untitled

‘1619: The Journey of a People, The Musical’

When: June 17-19; and July 23

Where: The Vittum Theater, 1012 N. Noble St.

Tickets: $35-$69

Info: eventbrite.com

Instead, Williams, who is an actor and has a love for the performing arts, decided to merge his interests to create what became “1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical.”

With the help of several grants, the production opened in August 2019 at Kennedy-King College, in commemoration of the anniversary of the date when the first enslaved Africans arrived in America.

The musical returns to Chicago at the Vittum Theater, with performances over Juneteenth weekend and also on July 23.

Juneteenth celebrates and examines the date in 1865 when African Americans first learned of their freedom from the Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued two years prior. (The holiday is June 19, though the federal holiday is being observed on Monday this year.)

Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah Jones launched her “1619 Project” at the same time, but Williams said had no idea her project was in the works when he created his musical. While he initially reached out to her to collaborate, nothing materialized, although the two will now work together on an upcoming panel at Northern Illinois University.

“The interesting part was, for me, as a person of color who worked in the academic space, it was a no-brainer for me to engage around this anniversary,” Williams said.

The production has been presented at colleges around the country. Williams describes it as a rumination through the ages on what it means to be a Black American, through hip-hop, jazz and blues music.

The 1619 performers pay homage to the protest movement&nbsp;for Black liberation during a performance of the musical.

The 1619 performers pay homage to the protest movement for Black liberation during a performance of “1619: The Journey of a People, the Musical.”

Daveed Holmes

During the pandemic, Williams, who also produced the show, partnered with the DuSable Museum and WBEZ radio to present the musical virtually.

He is looking forward to continuing to perform the musical and engage students in three Chicago Public Schools this fall, and a cast album will be available for purchase for the first time this Juneteenth.

“I’m constantly concerned [about] the issues of violence and the issues of economic disparities and all of those issues. And so the show is just really a manifestation of that,” he says. “The doors just opened wide and we’re looking forward to continuing and really kind of being in more spaces and more places to share the story.”

While Williams hesitated to reveal many details of the musical before this weekend’s run, it does include the spirits of famous Black figures — from Booker T. Washington to Fred Hampton to Colin Kaepernick —debating the African American journey.

He even hints at a hip-hop debate between Booker T. Washington and W.E.B. Du Bois done through modern characters.

“We are really looking at what is the way to go forward? And what is our current condition now and how do we deal in this nation, that has been a real dichotomy for us,” Williams notes. “On one hand, it’s the land of opportunity. On the other hand, it’s the land of oppression and suffering.”

Williams says spreading this Black history in public schools is crucial to the future of Black America, and the response he’s received from students has been overwhelmingly positive.

“It is so, so critical that this history is not just for a month, or for a day,” he says. “But that it is celebrated all year round.”

Additional Juneteenth weekend events

Here are some Chicago-area celebrations planned for Juneteenth:

Next Up In Theater
Haymarket Opera’s ‘L’Amant anonyme’ takes its cue from days gone by
Jennifer Hudson reaches EGOT status with Tony Award win
Tony Awards go to ‘A Strange Loop,’ ‘Lehman Trilogy,’ ‘MJ’ star
Second City show faces the moment with happiness and hilarity — and hardly any politics
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 9-15
Despite some talented casting, ‘Skates A New Musical’ rolls aimlessly along
The Latest
People walk and relax on the Chicago River Walk on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Business
Chicago officials point to signs of a tourism rebound
Chicago reported an 86% increase in visitors last year compared with 2020, while a downtown business group said trends for 2022 are positive.
By David Roeder
 
A driver charges his Tesla vehicle at a super charging station in Parsippany, New Jersey. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is giving its first close examination of crashes involving Teslas and other vehicles that have partially automated driving systems.
Business
Nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles reported, most involving Teslas
Tesla reported 273 crashes involving partially automated driving systems from last July through May 15, according to new federal safety data. Officials said comparing automakers’ results, though, isn’t possible.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 
Ryan Riccio rides his bike down Washington Boulevard at Union Park in Near West Side, Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Weather
Workers gut it out as extreme heat grips city
“It’s nothing nice man, you got to stay hydrated or you’re not going to last,” Cristian Orosco, who works for New City Movers, said Wednesday.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Heather Mack holds her baby “Stella” inside holding cell while she was in custody in Indonesia in 2015.
Columnists
Heather Mack wants daughter to stay in U.S., live with California friend of her murdered mother, new court filing claims
In a hand-written statement filed in federal court Wednesday, Mack says she no longer wants her 7-year-old daughter to go to Indonesia while Mack faces new charges in the Bali murder of Oak Parker Sheila von Wiese-Mack.
By Michael Sneed
 
Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 9, honoring the two teachers and 19 students killed in the shooting at the school on May 24.
Columnists
‘Red flag’ gun laws require a tricky balance
If Congress decides to encourage them, it should not overlook the importance of due process protections.
By Jacob Sullum
 