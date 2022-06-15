The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It’s a fact that patience is the antidote to anger. Remember this when dealing with parents and bosses today because you might want to lash out. However, this can often lead to regret. (“Did I just say that?”) Instead, be patient and let things cool down. All will be well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and racial issues because these are hot buttons, and today is a poor day to discuss anything touchy. Be smart and give these situations a wide berth. Instead, focus on money-making ideas, your cash flow and your possessions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

With Mercury and the sun in your sign now, you’re talkative and convincing! Nevertheless, disputes with others about shared property, bills, debt and banking issues could arise. Hello? You don’t need this. Steer clear of this and focus on physical athletics and fun competition.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Tread carefully because disputes with others, especially authority figures, could ruin your day. Who wants this? Not you. You want to have a positive, happy day. Therefore, choose positive options. Don’t get involved in arguments. Don’t be critical of others. Stay chill.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Don’t get your belly in a rash arguing with someone at work or about religion, politics and race. This is a bad day for any kind of conflict because things could get nasty. Wait for another day to state your case. (There are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents must be patient with their kids today, and romantic partners must be patient with each other. Sports colleagues will also be tempted to fight. This is because the moon is at odds with fiery Mars, which makes people irritable, rash and hasty. Best to zip thy lip.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Domestic conflicts and arguments at home or with family members are likely today. Knowing this ahead of time, you can avoid nasty confrontations. Don’t even go there. Instead, focus on learning something new today. Perhaps you can make travel plans for the future?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Steer clear of friction and nasty arguments related to your work, a pet, or something to do with your health because these kinds of disputes will arise today. Fortunately, with Venus opposite your sign, you can charm everyone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Arguments about money or possessions might take place today with your kids or perhaps a romantic partner. But this is just a temporary dark cloud on your horizon. Don’t give in to an urge to engage in disputes or be quick with a nasty retort. Take the high road. You’ll feel better.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is in your sign, which will always heighten your emotions. However, it will slightly increase your good luck, so go with that. Be smart and avoid arguments with family and relatives. Fortunately, relations with your kids are warm and friendly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will prefer keeping a low profile, even though you might be unhappy about something. In fact, your frustration might be that you are unhappy but you can’t speak up. (The worst!) Today your best option is to go along to get a lot. This is no biggie.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might find yourself at odds with a friend or a member of a group today, which is unfortunate because you want to get along with these people. Fortunately, Venus will save you by sweetening your words and helping you to see a win-win solution. (Especially about finances or something you own.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Rapper Ice Cube (1969) shares your birthday. You are easy-going. You have a fine mind and intellectual interests. You are gifted and multitalented, which can be entertaining for others. You are generous and philanthropical. Because this year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, it will be a time of wrapping up things and finishing projects.

