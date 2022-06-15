The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Bradley Cooper battled addiction in his 20s; pal Will Arnett helped him get sober

“I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine,” Cooper revealed on Monday during Will Arnett’s “SmartLess” podcast.

By  USA TODAY
   
Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
SHARE Bradley Cooper battled addiction in his 20s; pal Will Arnett helped him get sober
Bradley Cooper attends the National Board of Review annual awards gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 15, 2022 in New York City.

Bradley Cooper attends the National Board of Review annual awards gala earlier this year in New York City.

Getty

Bradley Cooper got candid about his struggles with drug addiction in his 20s and how Will Arnett made him realize he needed to get sober.

Cooper, 47, discussed his ongoing difficulty with “self-esteem” on Arnett’s “SmartLess” podcast with Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes Monday and how his longtime friend jumpstarted his journey to addressing his mental health.

The Oscar-nominated actor shared that when he moved to Los Angeles for his role in “Alias” he felt like he “was back in high school,” which impacted his self-esteem. “I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed.”

He was later “fired” from “Alias” and dealing with an injury to his Achilles’ tendon.

In order to overcompensate for his insecurities, Cooper said he adopted a “mean humor” based on popular comedians at the time. However, he ended up discovering that he was just plain mean to others.

The “Nightmare Alley” star opened up a dinner party with Arnett when he was 29 that made him realize he hit “rock bottom.”

“Will was like, ‘Hey man, do you remember we had dinner the other night? How do you think that went?’” Cooper recalled. “I remember being at the dinner thinking I was so funny, and I thought these two guys who were my heroes thought that I was so funny. I was like ‘I thought it was great. I thought I was killing.’”

He added: “Will Arnett was like, ‘You were a real (expletive), man. You were a real (expletive).’”

Cooper continued: “That was the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol. The guy that I think is doing mean humor is telling me the truth and it changed my entire life.”

He also recalled Arnett asking him if he had taken his dog out yet and it was already 4 p.m. That was a pivotal moment for Cooper.

“I was so lost and I was addicted to cocaine,” Cooper shared. “Will took that risk of having that hard conversation with me in July of 2004 and that put me on a path of deciding to change my life. It truly was Will Arnett. he is the reason.”

He also noted how “grateful” he is to have started the journey before he reached peak fame.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” star said between 29 to 34 he worked hard at sobriety and has had an ongoing journey of self-acceptance thanks to therapy.

“Quite honestly today I can sit in front of you and tell you I have self-esteem and it’s not related to any outside thing. I didn’t have that for 46 years,” Cooper said.

Fatherhood to his daughter Lea, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, has also been transformative for the actor.

“Everything changed,” he said. “Every single thing is absolutely shaded by or brought out in glorious colors by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being. It’s just the absolute greatest thing.”

Arnett reflected on Cooper’s journey and told his friend, “It has been awesome seeing you in this place and seeing you comfortable, nothing has made me happier.”

“It’s made me happy to see you so happy with who you are,” he added.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Entertainment
Dolly Parton donates another $1M to medical center’s infectious disease research program
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’: Recent college grad looks for his destiny in a smart, offbeat film
Dear Abby: Blind woman wants to babysit 1-year-old alone
Jeff Allen brings his clean comedy to Schaumburg, at the not-so-late hour of 3 p.m.
Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022
‘The Old Man’: Jeff Bridges spy story swings from amazing action to far-fetched plot and back
The Latest
A campaign worker hands out fliers during Ald. Richard Mell’s annual 33rd Ward Free Senior Bingo event at Gordon Tech H.S. in 2010. Politicians regularly stopped by the event to donate money for the bingo games and ask for votes on Primary election day.
Elections
From turkeys and trash cans to gas cards and guaranteed income? Freebie frenzy dominates election season
Decades ago, Chicago politicians curried favor with voters by distributing Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams. Garbage cans with an office-holder’s name on it were also a frequent freebie. But, the avalanche of federal stimulus funds has allowed Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to up the ante and then some during their re-election campaigns.
By Fran Spielman
 
Beach goers play volleyball at Foster Beach in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022.
Weather
Heat record likely to be broken in Chicago Wednesday, meteorologists say
Temperatures at O’Hare Airport reached 94 degrees Wednesday afternoon, just a degree shy of tying the record of 95 degrees for June 15 set in 1994.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Attorney says woman who stole squad car, dragged officer on West Side, had been sexually assaulted
“Ms. Temple is a victim as well,” defense attorney Javaron Buckley said Wednesday.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Tom Schuba
 
Bears coach Matt Eberflus is in his first season coaching quarterback Justin Fields.
Bears
Cody Whitehair excused from Bears practice; Robert Quinn remains a no-show
Bears guard Cody Whitehair was excused from mandatory minicamp practice Wednesday, while defensive end Robert Quinn’s unexcused absence stretched into another day at Halas Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 
Hidu, an electronics detection dog, was lent by the U.-S.-based anti-sex-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad to help Mexico City prosecutors in an investigation of a suspected Dutch child pornography promoter.
Nation/World
Hidu, the electronic-sniffing dog, helps fight kiddie porn in pedophilia case in Mexico City
Soon after graduating from training in Indianapolis, the black Lab was lent by a U.S. anti-sex-trafficking group to help Mexican prosecutors. It paid off.
By Mark Stevenson | AP
 