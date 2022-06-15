The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Man, 19, shot to death in Little Village

The teen was in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting June 15, 2022, in Little Village.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 6:10 p.m., the teen was in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There was no one in custody.

