Man, 19, shot to death in Little Village

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
About 6:10 p.m., the teen was in a vehicle in the 2300 block of South Western Avenue when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
There was no one in custody.
Republican attorney general candidates decry ‘tyrannical’ Pritzker, his ‘wingman’ Raoul and Illinois’ ‘world-famous’ corruption
Chicago’s history shines in recovered Tribune Tower time capsules: ‘An adventure with some mystery thrown in’
From turkeys and trash cans to gas cards and guaranteed income? Freebie frenzy dominates election season
The Latest
Cubs manager David Ross described Madrigal’s groin strain as “pretty significant.”
Now that coach/general manager James Wade’s team is complete, there will be some adjustments, beginning with his rotation.
Republican attorney general candidates decry ‘tyrannical’ Pritzker, his ‘wingman’ Raoul and Illinois’ ‘world-famous’ corruption
Downstate attorney Tom DeVore is up against suburban lawyers Steve Kim and David Shestokas for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Chicago’s history shines in recovered Tribune Tower time capsules: ‘An adventure with some mystery thrown in’
A baseball potentially used in the 1919 World Series, cartoons and a photo of Soldier Field from 1947 were among the artifacts.
From turkeys and trash cans to gas cards and guaranteed income? Freebie frenzy dominates election season
Decades ago, Chicago politicians curried favor with voters by distributing Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams. Garbage cans with an office-holder’s name on it were also a frequent freebie. But, the avalanche of federal stimulus funds has allowed Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Mayor Lori Lightfoot to up the ante and then some during their re-election campaigns.