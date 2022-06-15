Man found beaten to death inside Cook County Jail cell: autopsy

A man was found beaten to death early Tuesday morning inside his cell in the Cook County Jail, officials said.

Raheem Hatter, 23, was found Tuesday about 4:30 a.m. unresponsive on the floor of his cell with injuries to his head, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

An autopsy performed by the Cook County medical examiner’s office ruled his death a homicide.

After officers found Hatter, they removed his cellmate from the area and began performing life-saving measures, according to the sheriff’s office.

Paramedics responded but Hatter was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Hatter was in jail awaiting trial on an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge from November 2021.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Taskforce will investigate his death.

