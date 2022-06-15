The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Back of the Yards

One male, whose age was unknown, was struck in the upper body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Back of the Yards
One person was killed and another wounded June 15, 2022, in Back of the Yards.

One person was killed and another wounded June 15, 2022, in Back of the Yards.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.

The two males were outside about 7:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Winchester Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

One male, whose age was unknown, was struck in the upper body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The other man, 36, was struck in the legand taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
Debates, dinners and door-knocking: Four other Republicans seek to make it clear they’re in the race for governor, too
As temperatures soar, City Council members angered by closed Park District pools
Chicago breaks heat record Wednesday, meteorologists say
Man, 19, shot to death in Little Village
Republican attorney general candidates decry ‘tyrannical’ Pritzker, his ‘wingman’ Raoul and Illinois’ ‘world-famous’ corruption
Chicago’s history shines in recovered Tribune Tower time capsules: ‘An adventure with some mystery thrown in’
The Latest
Republican candidates for governor, clockwise from top left: Max Solomon, Jesse Sullivan, Gary Rabine and Paul Schimpf.
Elections
Debates, dinners and door-knocking: Four other Republicans seek to make it clear they’re in the race for governor, too
Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, Hazel Crest attorney Max Solomon and businessman Gary Rabine are working to get their final messages to undecided voters. All four proudly say they voted for former president Donald Trump, are anti-abortion and pro-Second Amendment rights.
By Tina Sfondeles | Chicago Sun-Times
 
A closed pool at Cornell Square Park in Back of the Yards, Tuesday, June 14, 2022.
City Hall
As temperatures soar, City Council members angered by closed Park District pools
The effort to open pools has been hampered by a lifeguard shortage — a nationwide problem but one made worse locally by a Park District lifeguard harassment scandal, despite the offer of bonuses.
By Fran Spielman
 
Bally’s plan for its River West casino includes grassy plaza.
Editorials
River North group wants better infrastructure around proposed casino, but who pays?
The organization’s request possibly hints at a broader issue: That the casino site could prove to be a potential time bomb of hidden public infrastructure costs.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Beach goers play volleyball at Foster Beach in the Edgewater neighborhood, Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022.
Weather
Chicago breaks heat record Wednesday, meteorologists say
Temperatures at O’Hare Airport reached 96 degrees late Wednesday afternoon, a degree above the record of 95 degrees for June 15 set in 1994.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Carlos Espinosaroldon works on a metal installation for an upcoming gallery exhibit at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in partnership with CreatiVets.
Art
Veterans find solace, new camaraderie in CreatiVets arts program in Chicago
Seven U.S. military combat veterans are participating in the program in partnership with the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 