2 shot, 1 fatally, in Back of the Yards

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in Back of the Yards on the Southwest Side.
The two males were outside about 7:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Winchester Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
One male, whose age was unknown, was struck in the upper body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The other man, 36, was struck in the legand taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
There was no one in custody.
