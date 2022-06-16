The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Horoscope for Thursday, June 16, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 1:30 to 5 p.m. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Things are much cozier today. (Grumpy yesterday is gone.) While the moon is in Capricorn, you are high visibility and people notice you, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. After it moves into Aquarius, (see moon alert), enjoy socializing with others!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are a seeker looking for answers, and maybe even the truth with a capitol T. (Who knows where one will discover the meaning of life?) Later in the day, do be aware that people notice you, especially people in authority.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Things are pretty mellow today. However, they begin with the moon in one of your Money Houses; therefore, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Later in the day, things are easy-going, fun and exploratory. You will thrill to new ideas!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be prepared to go more than halfway, while the moon is opposite your sign. However, after it moves into Aquarius (see moon alert above), you will wrap up money matters, especially related to banking and shared property.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

As this day begins, you are keen to work hard and be efficient because you want results for your efforts. Nevertheless, during the moon alert, efficiency will wane and possibly disappear. (Just enjoy yourself.) Later in the day, a heart-to-heart discussion with someone will please you. “I concur!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today begins with a playful vibe. (This is a much lighter day compared to yesterday.) A long lunch with a friend or a fun, social outing will delight. After the moon alert is over, you will roll up your sleeves and get busy. “Baby needs a new pair of shoes!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Home, family and your private life are your priority this morning. In fact, some of you might want to cocoon at home for a good part of this day. However, once the moon alert is over, you’re ready to party! Make plans for a fun evening.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re eager to communicate your ideas because you have something to say. Be smart and be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert so that you do not agree to anything important or make an important appointment. Late in the day, home and privacy will appeal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you’re focused on money-making ideas, cash flow and perhaps shopping. If so, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert. Late in the day, when the moon alert is over, short trips, appointments and conversations with others will appeal. Busy you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have strong feelings about various issues today because the moon is still in your sign. Always remember that for two days every month, when the moon is in your sign, your luck improves! That’s the time to ask the universe for a favor. However, be aware of today’s moon alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a nicer day compared to yesterday. People are happier and up for some fun back-and-forth, which suits you just fine. Enjoy fun times and schmoozing with others. Sports events and playful activities with kids will appeal. By evening, you want to hide. (Need your rest.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A happier day! You will enjoy talking to others. You will also appreciate your daily surroundings more than usual. Home repairs and family discussions might also be on the books. Take it easy. After the moon alert is over, reach out and socialize!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Golfer Phil Mickelson (1970) shares your birthday. You are forever youthful, persuasive and imaginative. You are quick-witted, articulate and sometimes sharp-tongued. At times, you are guarded and keep your distance from others. This year is the beginning of a fresh, new nine-year cycle for you, which means you must be courageous and ready to open any door!

