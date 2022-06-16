1-year-old boy falls from third-floor window in Englewood, critically hurt
About 4:30 a.m., the boy fell through a screen and window of a third-floor apartment in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.
No other details were released.
