Thursday, June 16, 2022
1-year-old boy falls from third-floor window in Englewood, critically hurt

About 4:30 a.m., the boy fell through a screen and window of a third-floor apartment in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 1-year-old boy was in critical condition after falling from a third-story window Thursday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

The child fell through a screen of an apartment window in the 6400 block of South Lowe Avenue at 4:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No other details were released.

