Thursday, June 16, 2022
Riccardo Muti to miss concerts due to COVID; second time virus has sidelined CSO maestro

Muti tested positive for the virus in April, which forced him to miss five performances.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Maestro Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra will kick off the 2020-2021 season with a free concert on Sept. 17 in Millennium Park.

Riccardo Muti will not be conducting this weekend’s concerts at Symphony Center after testing positive for COVID-19. It is the second time he has missed performances due to the virus.

Todd Rosenberg Photography

Maestro Riccardo Muti will miss Chicago Symphony Orchestra concerts Thursday through Saturday due to a positive COVID test result on Thursday.

This is the second time Muti has been sidelined by the virus, which forced him to miss five performances in April. Per CSO COVID protocols, Muti tests daily for the virus.

Stepping in for Muti at Symphony Center on Thursday night (as was the case in April) will be Georg Solti conducting apprentice Lina González-Granados.

Georg Solti conducting apprentice Lina González-Granados will lead the CSO in this weekend’s concert series at Symphony Center.&nbsp;

Georg Solti conducting apprentice Lina González-Granados will lead the CSO in this weekend’s concert series at Symphony Center.

© Todd Rosenberg Photography

The program for the concerts will remain the same, featuring Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter as soloist.

According to the official statement, Muti “is experiencing mild symptoms, is in good spirits, and is planning to resume his other June residency activities as soon as possible.”

Muti’s next scheduled performance is June 23.

Ticketholders can contact Symphony Center patron services at (312) 294-3000 for more information.

