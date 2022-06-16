Riccardo Muti to miss concerts due to COVID; second time virus has sidelined CSO maestro

Maestro Riccardo Muti will miss Chicago Symphony Orchestra concerts Thursday through Saturday due to a positive COVID test result on Thursday.

This is the second time Muti has been sidelined by the virus, which forced him to miss five performances in April. Per CSO COVID protocols, Muti tests daily for the virus.

Stepping in for Muti at Symphony Center on Thursday night (as was the case in April) will be Georg Solti conducting apprentice Lina González-Granados.

Georg Solti conducting apprentice Lina González-Granados will lead the CSO in this weekend’s concert series at Symphony Center. © Todd Rosenberg Photography

The program for the concerts will remain the same, featuring Brahms’ Symphony No. 1, and Beethoven’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter as soloist.

According to the official statement, Muti “is experiencing mild symptoms, is in good spirits, and is planning to resume his other June residency activities as soon as possible.”

Muti’s next scheduled performance is June 23.

Ticketholders can contact Symphony Center patron services at (312) 294-3000 for more information.

