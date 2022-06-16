Chicago police officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Humboldt Park, police say

A Chicago police officer was struck by a driver who took off during a traffic stop Thursday night in Humboldt Park, according to police.
The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when the driver put the car in drive and struck the officer, police said.
The officer were hospitalized in good condition for an arm injury, police said.
Police said they were speaking to a person of interest.
Additional details were not released.
Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds
The Latest
The boy, Jalon James, is the third child to be struck and killed by drivers in Chicago in the last two weeks.
Nicholas Kantas, who married into powerhouse lobbyist family, runs for judge with help from lobbyists
Also among those who’ve helped his campaign in the contested June 28 Democratic primary: a lawyer who was a campaign fundraiser for ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
“All of those things our ancestors paid for, for other people to benefit from, we deserve,” says the DuSable Museum of African American History’s Kim Dulaney.
The man, a husband and father, claims a “spending addiction” spurred him to empty the savings and run up big debt.
Nothing lasts forever, but manhole covers come close — visiting a foundry that makes them for Chicago
A trip to the Neenah Foundry, maker of much of Chicago’s overlooked infrastructure for more than a century, uncovers the complex manufacture of cast-iron sewer lids.