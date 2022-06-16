The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 17, 2022
Chicago police officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Humboldt Park, police say

The officer was hospitalized in good condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A police officer was injured in an incident June 16, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

A Chicago police officer was struck by a driver who took off during a traffic stop Thursday night in Humboldt Park, according to police.

The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when the driver put the car in drive and struck the officer, police said.

The officer were hospitalized in good condition for an arm injury, police said.

Police said they were speaking to a person of interest.

Additional details were not released.

