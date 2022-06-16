The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Officer hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following incident at traffic stop in Humboldt Park

The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A police officer was injured in an incident June 16, 2022, in Humboldt Park.

Sun-Times files

A Chicago police officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident at a traffic stop Thursday night in Humboldt Park.

The officer was hurt about 8 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of West Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago police said.

They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A person of interest was brought into area headquarters for questioning.

Authorities have not released any additional information.

