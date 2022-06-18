The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Saturday, June 18, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Saturday, June 18, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 to 6:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a tough day. Relations with older friends or people in authority will be strained or difficult. You might chafe because someone tries to boss you around or take over. (Don’t they know you’re the general?) Be patient because this, too, shall pass.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from a boss or a parent because relations with others in general are difficult; but specifically, they are testy with people in authority. Yes, timing is everything. (And yes, the more things change, the more they stay insane.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are in a strong position now because both the sun and your ruler Mercury are in your sign. Nevertheless, this is a poor day to argue or discuss controversial issues like politics, religion and racial matters because these discussions will quickly become power struggles. Oy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a poor day (for many reasons) for important decisions about banking, mortgages, contracts or anything to do with shared property. This also applies to shared responsibilities. Bide your time and wait until next week to seal the deal. Meanwhile, tread water.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with others are not smooth today. People are paranoid. They’re inclined to play sly, passive aggressive games. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.) Nevertheless, it’s possible that someone in a position of influence will help you today. Be receptive to offers that come your way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Power plays and difficult dealings with coworkers are likely. You might have squabbles about a pet or something related to your health? The point is that people are not straightforward today. They are distrustful. Cope as best you can. (Trust everyone and always lock your door.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Children might be an increased responsibility for some reason. Likewise, social plans might be more of an onerous obligation than an enjoyable escape. (“You gotta do what you gotta do.”) Be straightforward with your kids. Be honest with romantic partners. No power plays.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to seek the cooperation of a parent, boss or someone in a position of power because these dealings will not flow smoothly. Someone will raise objections or create obstacles for you. Knowing this ahead of time, table any decisions or requests you have until next week.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Basically, you are an optimist. In fact, outdoor activity and optimism are survival issues for you. Today however, you might fall into worry mode. Remember the saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romantic relations might be on the rocks today. Beware of jealousy, accusations or mistrust. Power struggles are also possible. Since you know this is the tenor of this day, tread carefully and be patient with everyone. Take the high road.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with stern Saturn, which is always a fleeting, depressing influence. (“Why me, oh Lord?”) Domestic problems might occur. Meanwhile, you feel cut off from your emotions. This is temporary. Tomorrow is a better day!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be patient with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors, because it’s easy for things to go south in a New York minute. (People are touchy!) They are quick to put a negative spin on things or mistrust you. Easy does it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Richard Madden (1986) shares your birthday. You are a straightforward, honest person. You are also an interesting combination of being careful and cautious, and yet, at the same time, being willing to take a risk. Good news: This is a creative, fun-loving year for you! Your zest for life is strong because it’s your turn to have some fun. (Enjoy yourself but remember your goals.)

Next Up In Entertainment
Seven arrested while making Triumph the Insult Comic Dog segment at U.S. Capitol
Juneteenth 2022: what to watch on television, streaming platforms this weekend
Lina Gonzalez-Granados returns to CSO podium with top-notch Beethoven program
Art ‘meant for people in dark places,’ Myron Laban says of his ‘Uplift’ murals around Chicago
This week in history: A break-in at the Watergate Hotel
‘Mind Over Murder’ details the crime and punishments that still divide Beatrice, Nebraska
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene were 3 people were shot in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, Friday, June 17, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Crime
3 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
Further details on the shooting were not released.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A teen girl was shot June 17, 2022, in South Chicago.
Crime
17-year-old girl shot while in ride-hailing vehicle in South Chicago, police say
The teen was shot in the shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man faces murder charges for the June 2, 2022 death of an infant in Oak Lawn
Crime
Teen charged in Near North Side mass shooting that left 2 dead, 7 others wounded
The teen turned himself into police Thursday and was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a weapon, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Sky_vs_Dream_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images_8.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky hang on in overtime for 106-100 victory against Dream
Kahleah Copper has 23 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Sky, who played without Candace Parker (knee).
By Annie Costabile
 
1403319013.jpg
Comedy
Seven arrested while making Triumph the Insult Comic Dog segment at U.S. Capitol
The people working for ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ were charged with unlawful entry.
By Michael Balsamo | Associated Press
 