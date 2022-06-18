Horoscope for Saturday, June 18, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 1:30 to 6:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is a tough day. Relations with older friends or people in authority will be strained or difficult. You might chafe because someone tries to boss you around or take over. (Don’t they know you’re the general?) Be patient because this, too, shall pass.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day to ask for permission or approval from a boss or a parent because relations with others in general are difficult; but specifically, they are testy with people in authority. Yes, timing is everything. (And yes, the more things change, the more they stay insane.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are in a strong position now because both the sun and your ruler Mercury are in your sign. Nevertheless, this is a poor day to argue or discuss controversial issues like politics, religion and racial matters because these discussions will quickly become power struggles. Oy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a poor day (for many reasons) for important decisions about banking, mortgages, contracts or anything to do with shared property. This also applies to shared responsibilities. Bide your time and wait until next week to seal the deal. Meanwhile, tread water.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Relations with others are not smooth today. People are paranoid. They’re inclined to play sly, passive aggressive games. (You need this like a fish needs a bicycle.) Nevertheless, it’s possible that someone in a position of influence will help you today. Be receptive to offers that come your way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Power plays and difficult dealings with coworkers are likely. You might have squabbles about a pet or something related to your health? The point is that people are not straightforward today. They are distrustful. Cope as best you can. (Trust everyone and always lock your door.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Children might be an increased responsibility for some reason. Likewise, social plans might be more of an onerous obligation than an enjoyable escape. (“You gotta do what you gotta do.”) Be straightforward with your kids. Be honest with romantic partners. No power plays.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day to seek the cooperation of a parent, boss or someone in a position of power because these dealings will not flow smoothly. Someone will raise objections or create obstacles for you. Knowing this ahead of time, table any decisions or requests you have until next week.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Basically, you are an optimist. In fact, outdoor activity and optimism are survival issues for you. Today however, you might fall into worry mode. Remember the saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Romantic relations might be on the rocks today. Beware of jealousy, accusations or mistrust. Power struggles are also possible. Since you know this is the tenor of this day, tread carefully and be patient with everyone. Take the high road.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with stern Saturn, which is always a fleeting, depressing influence. (“Why me, oh Lord?”) Domestic problems might occur. Meanwhile, you feel cut off from your emotions. This is temporary. Tomorrow is a better day!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be patient with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors, because it’s easy for things to go south in a New York minute. (People are touchy!) They are quick to put a negative spin on things or mistrust you. Easy does it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Richard Madden (1986) shares your birthday. You are a straightforward, honest person. You are also an interesting combination of being careful and cautious, and yet, at the same time, being willing to take a risk. Good news: This is a creative, fun-loving year for you! Your zest for life is strong because it’s your turn to have some fun. (Enjoy yourself but remember your goals.)

